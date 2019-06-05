Hawick rugby heroes Stuart Hogg and Darcy Graham pitch to help promote other products of their home-town

Two of Hawick’s foremost sporting heroes, rugby stars Stuart Hogg and Darcy Graham, are pitching in to help promote other products of their home-town also acclaimed worldwide.

The Scottish internationals were back in Hawick for a rugby club lunch on Sunday and seized that opportunity to support the Made in Hawick marketing campaign and its new website, www.madeinhawick.com

Rugby stars Darcy Graham and Stuart Hogg promoting Made in Hawick. Photo: Rob Gray

The initiative, a partnership made up of manufacturers in the town and the Future Hawick regeneration group, was launched last year to promote the town’s textile and other products both within the UK and overseas.

Future Hawick chairman Derick Tait said: “Being Made in Hawick is a new registered quality mark for the exceptional products that this town produces, whether that is high-end clothing from the mills or award-winning spirits, unique artisan crafts or cutting-edge innovations that other manufacturers here produce.

“Stuart and Darcy never hide their pride at being made in Hawick and what it means to them, and both have expressed the hope that the new website will help to attract more visitors to the town and provide a boost for the town’s many businesses.”

John Fordyce, one of the bosses of the Borders Distillery in Commercial Road, added: “There is a world of industry to discover in Hawick, from international catwalk labels to outstanding engineering.

“This campaign and website will bring the town, the people and what they produce to the attention of lots more people from across Scotland and beyond.”