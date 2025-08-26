World-class musicians and singers will perform at Melrose Music Festival

The Melrose Vocal Ensemble will perform Duruflé’s Requiem and sing Compline in the candlelit Holy Trinity Church. (Pic: Mikuni Uehara)

​The Melrose Music Festival returns this September with nine events across two weeks, showcasing international artists and Scottish talent in the heart of the Borders.

Sign up to our daily The Southern Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Southern Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Audiences can look forward to headline events, including The Marian Consort, the Scottish National Youth Jazz Orchestra, and the community performance of Handel’s Messiah.

Most Popular

Every event is free for under 18s, continuing the festival’s commitment to inspiring young musicians and uniting the community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Celebrated composer Sir James MacMillan, founder of The Cumnock Tryst, welcomed the festival’s focus on young people.

The Marian Consort brings international artistry to the Borders, performing music spanning centuries. (Pic: Frances Marshall)

He said: “I’m pleased to see this year’s Melrose Music Festival placing such a strong emphasis on music created with and for young people. Music played a defining role in my early life, in church, at school and throughout my university years, and those formative experiences shaped the musician I became.

“It is vital that today’s young people are offered the same opportunities to explore, learn and be inspired.”

Scotland’s flagship youth jazz ensemble, the Scottish National Youth Jazz Orchestra, will launch the festival with a performance showcasing the country’s most promising young musicians.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Marian Consort brings international artistry to the Borders, performing music spanning centuries and normally heard in major venues worldwide.

The Scottish National Youth Jazz Orchestra will launch the festival with a performance showcasing the country’s most promising young musicians.

The Harris Playfair Ǫuartet unites pianist Harris Playfair with leading traditional musicians Jenna Reid, Adam Sutherland and John Somerville, blending Scottish tradition with imaginative flair.

The festival also honours the late Brian Kellock, one of Scotland’s greatest jazz pianists, in a memorial concert featuring Harris Playfair, Tom Gordon, Ali Watson, Ross Milligan and Colin Steele.

A highlight this year is the performance by VIBE in the Borders, an inclusive music project led by musicians from the Scottish Chamber Orchestra. Young players from across the region will bring a fresh mix of styles and energy to the Melrose Corn Exchange in a free concert.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The programme also includes an In Conversation event, co-presented with the Hugo Burge Foundation and Scottish Borders Council.

Council leaders and creative partners, including Festival Artistic Director Robert Marshall and Dr James Fox, will discuss the future of culture in the region, with opportunities for the public to ask questions.

Community remains central. Sing Messiah will bring together local singers, international soloists and the Borders Chamber Orchestra in one of the festival’s most uplifting events, conducted by Artistic Director Robert Marshall.

He said: “The character of the festival comes from the balance it achieves. It’s about making space for international artists and emerging talent, supporting the musicians already flourishing in our region, and creating events that genuinely belong to the Borders.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“A big part of that is about young people. If we want music to thrive here in the future, we need to give children and teenagers access, inspiration and meaningful opportunities to take part.”

The Borders Chamber Choir, already establishing itself as one of Scotland’s most exciting ensembles, highlights the region’s growing strength in choral music.

The Melrose Vocal Ensemble, conducted by Stephen Doughty, Chorus Director of the Royal Scottish National Orchestra Chorus, will perform Duruflé’s Requiem and will sing Compline in the candlelit Holy Trinity Church.

Now in its seventh year, the Melrose Music Festival runs from September 5 to 14, with a programme ranging from jazz and folk to Renaissance choral music and contemporary collaborations. The festival is informal, joyful and welcoming, with all under 18s attending free.

Tickets are now available and early booking is recommended. Full programme details can be found at www.melrosemusicfestival.co.uk.