Rock veteran Robert Plant to play two Scottish dates in December

Robert Plant on stage in California in August 2022 (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

An early Christmas present for fans of rock veteran Robert Plant is on the way as he’s just announced a December tour including two Scottish dates.

The former Led Zeppelin frontman will be backed up by his band of the last six years, Saving Grace, made up of fellow vocalist Suzi Dian, drummer Oli Jefferson, guitarist Tony Kelsey, banjo and strings player Matt Worley and cellist Barney Morse-Brown.

Their festive tour follows the release on Friday, September 26, of the West Midlands-born 77-year-old’s 12th solo album, his first with his new band after two with the Sensational Space Shifters, 2017’s Carry Fire and 2014’s Lullaby and the Ceaseless Roar; 2010’s self-titled LP with Band of Joy; two with the Strange Sensation, 2005’s Mighty Rearranger and 2002’s Dreamland; and another half-dozen from 1982’s Pictures at Eleven onwards prior to those joint enterprises.

Released on Nonesuch Records, it’s Plant’s third album of cover versions, the others being 1984’s the Honeydrippers: Volume One with his band of that name and Dreamland.

Robert Plant with Saving Grace (Photo: Tom Oldham)

Saving Grace’s ten tracks, billed by Plant as “a songbook of the lost and found”, include three arrangements of traditional tunes, the rest being covers of material by the likes of Low, Moby Grape, Blind Willie Johnson, the Low Anthem, Sarah Siskind and Martha Scanlan.

Plant’s last three albums were top-ten hits, reaching No 3, No 2, No 3 and No 4 respectively, as were four of their predecessors – his No 2 1982 solo debut; the Principle of Moments, a No 7 the year after; Now and Zen, a No 10 in 1988; and Fate of Nations, a No 6 in 1993.

Tickets for December’s ten-date tour, with Burr Island as support, go on general sale next Thursday, September 18, at 10am.

Their Scottish shows are at Glasgow’s Royal Concert Hall on Wednesday the 17th and Edinburgh’s Usher Hall the night after and they’re playing another three not far south of the border – at Middlesbrough Town Hall on Sunday the 21st, Newcastle City Hall on Monday the 22nd and York Barbican on Tuesday the 23rd.

December’s dates are their first in Scotland since four in November 2022 in Glasgow, Edinburgh, Perth and Aberdeen, though they have played in Gateshead since, in November 2023, and Stockton-on-Tees, last November.

For details, go to https://www.robertplant.com/#tour