Oasis reuniting and returning to Scotland
The Manchester band, together from 1991 to 2009, this week announced a 14-date UK and Ireland tour including two shows at Edinburgh’s Murrayfield Stadium next August.
Those gigs – coinciding with the 30th anniversary of their second album, (What’s the Story) Morning Glory? coming out – at rugby’s Scottish national stadium will take place on Friday and Saturday, August 8 and 9.
They’ll also play at Manchester’s Heaton Park, London’s Wembley Stadium and Dublin’s Croke Park and further dates worldwide are set to follow.
Their reunion announcement comes just months after lead songwriter Noel Gallagher rejected an offer to reunite with younger brother and vocalist Liam Gallagher to mark the 30th anniversary of the release of their debut LP, Definitely Maybe, leaving his sibling, 51, to go it alone for a tour including two dates at Glasgow’s Ovo Hydro in June.
The 57-year-old has since had a rethink, however, prompting an announcement declaring: “The great wait is over.”
That comes just short of 15 years after he quit the group, saying he “simply could not go on working with Liam a day longer”, and that walkout was followed – until now – by repeated refusals to patch up his differences with his brothers and get their band back together.
It’s not yet been confirmed how many former members of Oasis will be rejoining the brothers for their 2025 tour.
Alan McGee, the music executive responsible for helping launch the band’s career after signing them up in 1993 following seeing them play in his home city of Glasgow, has welcomed their reunion, saying: “Good for music, good for them, good for us.”
Tickets go on sale this coming Saturday, August 31, from 9am via www.ticketmaster.co.uk, www.gigsandtours.com and www.seetickets.com
The group’s last Scottish date was also at Murrayfield, back in June 2009, and they played a 22-song set including hits such as Wonderwall, Cigarettes and Alcohol, Don’t Look Back in Anger, Live Forever and Lyla.
Registration for a ballot for tickets is open now ahead of Saturday’s general sale starting.
“A ticket pre-sale will be held on Friday, August 30, ahead of Saturday’s general sale,” said a spokeperson for the band.
“To ensure the maximum number of fans have a fair opportunity to access tickets, applicants will be selected for the pre-sale via a ballot.
“Ballot registration is open now and will close at 7pm this Wednesday, August 28.
"Successful applicants will receive an email with full access information the morning of Friday, August 30.
“Success in the ballot will not guarantee tickets.
“Tickets will be allocated on a first-come-first-served basis.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.