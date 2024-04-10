Title-winning ​South of Scotland head coach Matty Douglas glad of distraction from sacking by Hawick

South of Scotland head coach Matty Douglas talking to his players during their 27-25 win against Glasgow and the West in rugby's national inter-district championship at Kelso's Poynder Park last month (Photo: Steve Cox)

Douglas, 28, was told during the South’s inter-district campaign by the Greens that he wouldn’t be getting his contract as head coach renewed for next season but still managed to notch up three wins out of three.

He’s now issued a statement telling of his gratitude to have been given the chance of moonlighting with the South after getting that shock news.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Southern Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Southern Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“​I look forward to the next challenge and am thankful for the opportunity to have been head coach of the South over the past few weeks, which has been a welcome distraction and a fresh challenge,” he said.

“I was once again lucky enough to have more success with the South winning the inter-district championship last weekend after winning all three of our matches.”

Douglas’s championship squad included ten of his players with the South and he’s wishing them all the best for the rest of their club season, starting with a Scottish cup semi-final at home to Currie Chieftains this Saturday.

“I have had huge support from the players, many club members and supporters, and as a lifelong Hawick man, I will continue to support my home-town club, especially during this vital end-of-season period,” he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I wish the club and the players nothing but the best and I hope that great success is achieved in the coming weeks.

“I will be quietly proud of my involvement in that, but it unfortunately won’t be as part of the group as I don’t see my position as being tenable given the circumstances.

“As time has passed, I am less hurt about the way this has been handled and I see this as an opportunity to grow.”

See also …

and …

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad