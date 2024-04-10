Character and strength in depth to thank for South of Scotland’s inter-district championship title win, says Head coach Matty Douglas
“This has been a hugely competitive and enjoyable championship, and we are delighted to have come through it with three wins against really good and committed teams,” said the 28-year-old.
“All of us understand that games have come down to little more than the bounce of a rugby ball at times.
“All four teams have been loaded with quality rugby players, and I think that the play that we have seen really points the signpost towards getting the best of the four teams together to represent a Scotland Club XV sooner rather than later.”
There wasn’t much between the four teams, no more than a single score having decided all of the championship’s other matches, so the South have their character and strength in depth to thank for edging it, he reckons.
“We have dug in when the going got tough and our bench has shown a fantastic attitude, coming in to get us over the line each week,” said Douglas.
“My players have delivered in really key moments in the three games and that might be the decisive factor that sealed our success.
“I am very proud to have led this group of men.”
Saturday’s success in the Highlands completed a grand slam for the South, following wins by 27-24 away to Edinburgh at Musselburgh and 27-25 at home to Glasgow and the West at Kelso last month.
See also …