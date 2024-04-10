Character and strength in depth to thank for South of Scotland’s inter-district championship title win, says Head coach Matty Douglas

Head coach Matty Douglas after watching South of Scotland's 27-25 win against Glasgow and the West in rugby's national inter-district championship at Kelso's Poynder Park last month (Photo: Steve Cox)

​“This has been a hugely competitive and enjoyable championship, and we are delighted to have come through it with three wins against really good and committed teams,” said the 28-year-old.

“All of us understand that games have come down to little more than the bounce of a rugby ball at times.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Southern Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Southern Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“All four teams have been loaded with quality rugby players, and I think that the play that we have seen really points the signpost towards getting the best of the four teams together to represent a Scotland Club XV sooner rather than later.”

There wasn’t much between the four teams, no more than a single score having decided all of the championship’s other matches, so the South have their character and strength in depth to thank for edging it, he reckons.

“We have dug in when the going got tough and our bench has shown a fantastic attitude, coming in to get us over the line each week,” said Douglas.

“My players have delivered in really key moments in the three games and that might be the decisive factor that sealed our success.

“I am very proud to have led this group of men.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Saturday’s success in the Highlands completed a grand slam for the South, following wins by 27-24 away to Edinburgh at Musselburgh and 27-25 at home to Glasgow and the West at Kelso last month.