Second expatriate Borderer given call-up by New Zealand national rugby team

Wallace Sititi on the ball for Waikato's Chiefs away to head coach Clark Laidlaw's Hurricanes at Wellington's Sky Stadium this month (Photo by Grant Down/AFP via Getty Images)

Wallace Sititi’s selection for the New Zealand national rugby team’s latest squad means there are now almost as many Borderers in the All Blacks’ ranks as there are in Scotland’s.

Sititi, born in Samoa but a Borderer for the first five years of his life, joins Peebles-born scrum-half Finlay Christie in New Zealand’s 32-strong squad, captained by Scott Barrett, to play two test matches at home to England and one versus Fiji in the USA in July.

The 21-year-old, a No 8 for Hamilton’s Chiefs, is the youngest player in the squad and he’s one of five uncapped players selected by head coach Scott Robertson, the others being George Bell, Pasilio Tosi, Cortez Ratima and Billy Proctor.

“As a coaching group, we are excited about the squad we’ve selected,” said Robertson, 49.

Finlay Christie playing for Auckland's Blues at home to Australia's Brumbies at Eden Park earlier this month (Photo by Michael Bradley/AFP via Getty Images)

“We know it’s a group that can play the style of rugby we want the All Blacks to play in 2024.”

Welcoming Sititi – named after William Wallace as his dad, former Samoan captain Semo Sititi, was a big fan of the 1995 Mel Gibson film Braveheart – and his four fellow new faces into the fold, he added: “It’s a proud moment for them and their families.

“They’ve earned their places through performance and consistency and it’s an exciting time in their careers.

“As coaches, we will get them ready so they can take their opportunity when it comes.”

Sititi was brought up in the Borders after his birth in September 2002, attending St Peter’s Primary School in Galashiels briefly, as his father, 50, also a No 8, played for the old Border Reivers from 2002 to 2004 and 2005 to 2006, sandwiching a season at Newcastle Falcons, before moving to Japan to play for Osaka’s Red Hurricanes in 2006.

His fellow expatriate Borderer Christie, 28, based in New Zealand since the age of seven, has been capped 21 times since making his international debut in 2021, including a 31-23 win against his homeland at Edinburgh’s Murrayfield Stadium in November 2022.

The All Blacks play England on Saturday, July 6, in Dunedin and face the same opposition the Saturday after in Auckland before taking on Fiji in San Diego on Saturday, July 20.

The two representatives of the region in the All Blacks’ first training squad of 2024 are only just outnumbered by the three in head coach Gregor Townsend’s squad of 37 for Scotland’s summer tour of Canada, the USA and South America, also starting on July 6 – Jedburgh’s Glen Young, Hawick’s Rory Sutherland and West Linton’s Patrick Harrison.