Borderer Patrick Harrison one of ten uncapped players selected for Scottish national rugby team’s summer tour

Edinburgh's Patrick Harrison in action during a pre-season friendly against Bath at the Scottish capital's Hive Stadium in October (Photo by Paul Devlin/SNS Group/SRU)

West Linton’s Patrick Harrison is one of ten uncapped players given call-ups for the Scottish national rugby team’s tour of Canada, the US and South America next month.

The former Peebles player, 22 next Thursday, has been training with the Scottish Rugby Academy since 2020 and has made 15 appearances for Edinburgh since then at hooker, scoring four tries.

The other uncapped players in head coach Gregor Townsend’s 37-strong squad are Nathan McBeth, Robbie Smith, Will Hurd, Max Williamson, Ewan Johnson, Gregor Brown, Gus Warr, Arron Reed and Matt Currie.

Harrison is one of three Borderers going on tour, along with Hawick’s Rory Sutherland and Jedburgh’s Glen Young.

Scotland head coach Gregor Townsend at a training session at Edinburgh's Murrayfield Stadium in February (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

Loosehead prop Sutherland is currently at French side Oyonnax but is about to join United Rugby Championship outfit Glasgow Warriors and lock Young, formerly with Newcastle Falcons and London’s Harlequins, is a team-mate of Harrison’s at Edinburgh.

Sutherland, 31, is currently on 30 caps and Young, 29, is on three.

They’ll be joined by ex-Southern Knights openside flanker Rory Darge, at Glasgow Warriors since 2021 and now on 19 caps.

The Scots play the first of their four tour matches against Canada in Ottawa on Saturday, July 6, with kick-off at 10pm, then take on the USA in Washington DC on Friday, July 12, at 11.30pm.

After that, they head south to play Chile on Saturday, July 20, in Santiago at 8pm and Uruguay in Montevideo seven days later, also at 8pm.

Making up the rest of Scotland’s forwards are Ewan Ashman, Josh Bayliss, Alex Craig, Luke Crosbie, Scott Cummings, Matt Fagerson, Elliot Millar-Mills, Javan Sebastian, Pierre Schoeman, Dylan Richardson, Jamie Ritchie and Murphy Walker.

Their other backs are Jamie Dobie, Adam Hastings, Ben Healy, George Horne, Huw Jones, Stafford McDowall, Harry Paterson, Kyle Rowe, Kyle Steyn, Ross Thompson, Sione Tuipulotu and Duhan van der Merwe.

Three development players, all uncapped, will join the squad for the second half of the tour – tighthead prop Fin Richardson, ex-Knights scrum-half Ben Afshar and lock Rob Carmichael.

Hawick’s Darcy Graham, now back in training after five months out with a groin injury, is among several big-name absentees, other regulars being rested including Finn Russell, Blair Kinghorn, Ben White, Zander Fagerson, George Turner, Richie Gray, Grant Gilchrist and Jack Dempsey.

Explaining Harrison’s selection, ex-Gala star Townsend, 51, said: “We’ve got really good depth at hooker.

“Paddy we’ve been very impressed with at Edinburgh this year.

“His impacts on games have been excellent. His fitness and his calmness as well have been great to see.

“It was a difficult choice because we’ve got guys like Gregor Hiddleston and Angus Fraser.

“There’s a really good batch of young hookers coming through, and with Paddy and Robbie Smith we feel we’ve got two players who can really kick on, but they’ll be competing with others of a similar age over the next few years for that jersey.”

This summer’s tour will come too soon for Graham, 26, according to Townsend.

“We’ve obviously missed having Darcy around,” he said.