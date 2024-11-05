Scottish national rugby team head coach Gregor Townsend calling on his side to raise their game v South Africa

Head coach Gregor Townsend arriving for Scotland’s 57-17 win against Fiji at Edinburgh’s Murrayfield Stadium on Saturday (Photo: Euan Cherry/Getty Images)

​Scotland national rugby team head coach Gregor Townsend has issued a warning to his side that they’ll need to raise their game if they’re to stand a chance of claiming their first win against South Africa for almost a decade and a half this coming Sunday.

Sign up to our daily The Southern Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Southern Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​The Scots go into that second autumn test, with kick-off at Edinburgh’s Murrayfield Stadium at 4.10pm, looking to end an eight-game losing streak against the world champions dating back to 2012.

Their last win against the Springboks – currently ranked second in the world, five places higher than their hosts – was at Murrayfield back in November 2010, by 21-17.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

All of the hosts’ points that day were kicked by Australian-born fly-half Dan Parks via six penalties and one drop-goal.

Head coach Andy Robinson’s starting line-up also included four Borderers – Hawick’s Nikki Walker and Scott MacLeod, Melrose’s Kelly Brown and Kelso’s Ross Ford – with Gala’s Chris Paterson joining them from the bench later on.

That was only Scotland’s fifth win ever against the South Africans and former Gala and Border Reivers stalwart Townsend is fully aware of how challenging a proposition trying to claim a sixth will be.

“There will be a focus on what we need to get right next week because of the opposition as well,” said the 51-year-old.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I think we’ll have to be on it every action, every minute against South Africa because they're the best team in the world, world champions, however we want to describe them.

“They’ve got multiple threats throughout the team.

“It’ll be an open game, we believe. Our defence will have to be really on point, not just for their physicality that’s coming but also their threats when they move the ball wide.”

See also …