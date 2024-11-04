Borderer Darcy Graham marks international comeback after almost 13 months out by scoring four tries v Fiji

Darcy Graham celebrating after Scotland’s 57-17 autumn test victory versus Fiji at Edinburgh’s Murrayfield Stadium on Saturday (Photo: Bryan Robertson)

Hawick’s Darcy Graham marked his international comeback after almost 13 months out by scoring half of Scotland’s eight tries in their opening test of this autumn at home to Fiji on Saturday.

That four-try haul at Edinburgh’s Murrayfield Stadium in front of a capacity crowd of 67,000-plus took the right-winger up from joint-third on the leaderboard for touchdowns with Ian Smith and fellow ex-Green Tony Stanger on 24 at kick-off, past previous record-holder Stuart Hogg’s 27 to fleetingly go joint-top with team-mate Duhan van der Merwe on 28, though the South African later scored a 29th to go back out in front.

It was his second four-try total for his country following his first versus Romania last September at 2023’s Rugby World Cup in France and included his third hat-trick, the other having been against Argentina at Murrayfield in 2022.

The 27-year-old’s tries were scored on 14 minutes, 17, 52 and 61 en route to a 57-17 victory for captain Sione Tuipulotu’s side following a ninth-minute opener by Kyle Rowe, with Huw Jones also touching down, on 20 minutes and 78, van der Merwe going over on 71 and Adam Hastings adding seven conversions and a penalty.

Darcy Graham scoring one of his four tries for Scotland versus Fiji at Edinburgh’s Murrayfield Stadium on Saturday on his international comeback after almost 13 months out (Photo: Bryan Robertson)

The 40-times-capped Borderer, replaced by Stafford McDowall with quarter of an hour left to play, is delighted to be back in action for Scotland and is now targeting hitting a half-century of appearances and getting past the 30-try mark for his country, telling BBC Scotland: “I loved pulling that jersey back on.

“When you’re out that long, you start wondering when it’s going to happen again, if it’s going to happen again. You have doubts in your head, but I’m just chuffed to be back.

“The next thing for me is to chase that 50th cap – that’s my boyhood dream.”

He’s also setting his sights on drawing level with or overtaking Edinburgh team-mate van der Merwe, 29, again, saying: “I joined him for five minutes.

“It’s good fun, good competition between me and Duhi. We’ll take it all the way into the 30s, I reckon.”

Head coach Gregor Townsend is as glad to have Graham back as his fellow Borderer is to be back, saying of his man-of-the-match performance: “Brilliant, wasn’t it?

“He’s so good here, so good with that Scotland jersey on.

“He’s so hard to read because he doesn’t offer the same picture every time.”

“Darcy scores different types of tries. His angles of running before he gets the ball are very hard to pick up. One of the tries, a little switch-play with the nine, was evidence of that.

“His angles of running when he gets the ball and his strength to get out of tackles are up there with the best in the world.”

“He and Duhan are not driving each other on and trying to look for tries – they’re doing the right thing for their team.

“It’s fantastic that we’ve got this living history, that we’ve got two players that have still got a lot of rugby ahead of them that are setting try-scoring records.

“Ian Smith from the 1920s had held that record for so many years, but now we’re seeing it broken every game or every other game that those two are playing.”

Townsend, 51, might have to do without Graham’s services against South Africa this coming weekend, however, as he failed a head-injury assessment while playing the Fijians and will have to undergo further testing this week before he can get the all-clear.

He’s due to name his squad to host the world champions on Thursday.

Kick-off at Murrayfield on Sunday is at 4.10pm.

Graham was one of two Borderers in the Scots’ match-day squad versus Fiji, with ex-Hawick and Gala loosehead prop Rory Sutherland being brought on as a 48th-minute replacement for Pierre Schoeman for his 33rd cap.

Former Southern Knights openside flanker Rory Darge also featured, playing the full 80 minutes for his 23rd cap.