Scotland winger Darcy Graham unfazed by sharing Rugby World Cup pool with Ireland and South Africa

Winger Darcy Graham at Scotland's squad announcement at South Queensferry on Wednesday, August 16, for 2023's Rugby World Cup (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

“I’m hugely excited. It’s a massive opportunity for us to go over to France and put our best feet forward,” the 35-times-capped 26-year-old told Borders Rugby TV.

“It’s a tough group but the boys are hugely excited by the massive challenge ahead.

“When I go out for a game of rugby, it’s just another game. As long as I know my stuff, my roles, it’s just another game – get the ball and run, keep it quite simple.

“The boys are in great physical condition and we’re ready to go there and play.

“We’re very aware of how tough our pool is but we’ll just take it a game at a time.

“First up, we’ve got South Africa. It’s going to be a brutal game so it’s just about getting physically and mentally prepared for that and the challenge they’re going to bring and putting in our best performance on the pitch for the full 80 minutes.”

Head coach Gregor Townsend’s Scots, ranked fifth in the world, begin their cup campaign against fourth-rated South Africa in Marseille on Sunday, September 10, and conclude their pool fixtures against the Irish, currently topping the rankings, in Paris on Saturday, October 7.

This autumn’s tournament is Graham’s second world cup after featuring in all four of their matches at 2019’s in Japan.

Looking back over those two wins and two defeats, leading to a group-stage knockout, he added: “2019 feels like forever ago.

“I was a young one then. Now I’m a bit more experienced, although I still feel 18.”

