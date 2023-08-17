Kelso's Alan Tait on the ball against South Africa during a 35-10 defeat for Scotland at Edinburgh's Murrayfield Stadium in November 1998 (Pic: David Rogers/Allsport/Getty Images)

Head coach Gregor Townsend’s Scots, currently ranked fifth best globally, share a Rugby World Cup pool with half of the four teams ranked above them, the Irish topping the table and the Springboks being fourth, and will need to get the better of at least one of them to progress to the knockout stages of the French tournament, starting next month.

Daunting prospect though that might be, Kelso legend Tait, capped 27 times between 1987 and 1999, scoring 17 tries, is hopeful it’s not too tall an order for the 33-man Scottish squad named yesterday, August 16.

Asked to rate his old side’s chances of getting out of a group also home to Tonga and Romania, Tait, currently head coach at Fosroc Super Series side Southern Knights, said: “I think they’ll actually tick away nicely.

South Africa's Naka Drotske getting past Scotland's Alan Tait during the Springboks' 46-29 Rugby World Cup win in October 1999 at Edinburgh's Murrayfield Stadium (Photo: Jean-Pierre Muller/AFP via Getty Images)

“The pressure’s kind of off them as all eyes will be on Ireland and South Africa.

“I’m hoping that Ireland might be overcooked. I think they might have just peaked too early, back in the Six Nations. They might just have left too much there and could struggle to get up again.

“Ireland might be the team, of the two of them, that Scotland can catch on their day.

“South Africa are going to be tough to beat, as they always are, so Ireland might struggle more to get out of that group. I just feel that there might be more pressure on them. Maybe that’s just me hoping, though.

“It’s a really hard group, we all know that, and it might well come down to the Ireland game, but I think Gregor might surprise them.”

Tait’s not reading too much into Scotland’s warm-up matches so far – wins at home to Italy in July and France this month and a defeat in France on Saturday gone, with one more to go, hosting Georgia at Edinburgh’s Murrayfield Stadium on Saturday, August 26, with kick-off at 5.30pm – saying: “It’s been a lot of the guys’ first games for months, and it doesn’t matter how hard you train, you need two or three games to get fit and into your rhythm.

“I wouldn’t be looking into it too much. I think Gregor will just be happy to be getting the guys out there and getting them off the field injury-free and moving on.

“Every nation’s the same. You want to get through unscathed but there will be guys getting injured, so you just have to hope they don’t include some of our big players.”

One of the players Tait is hoping can make it to France and beyond without picking up further injuries is fellow Borderer Darcy Graham, now just ahead of him in Scotland’s all-time try-scoring list with 19, eight shy of Stuart Hogg’s record tally of 27.

“Darcy’s had a fair whack of injuries so hopefully he can get a run now and get left alone,” he said.

“He’s definitely a try-scorer and game-winner for us, there’s no doubt about it.”

Scotland kick off their cup campaign against defending champions South Africa on Sunday, September 10, in Marseille.

They then play Tonga on Sunday, September 24, in Nice and Romania on Saturday, September 30, in Lille before rounding off their pool games against Ireland on Saturday, October 7, in Paris.

It was back in February 2017 that Scotland last got the better of the Irish – winning 27-22 at home in that year’s Six Nations, thanks to two tries from hawick’s Hogg and one from Alex Dunbar, plus three conversions and two penalties from Jedburgh’s Greig Laidlaw – and they’ve lost all eight matches against them since.