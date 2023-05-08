Rugby’s Scottish cup win ‘the stuff of dreams’, says Hawick captain Shawn Muir

Hawick captain Shawn Muir leading his team out at Edinburgh's Murrayfield Stadium on Saturday (Pic: Mark Scates/SNS Group/SRU)

The loosehead prop, making his 213th appearance for the Greens, was a spectator at their last cup win at Edinburgh’s Murrayfield Stadium, against Glasgow Hawks in 2002 by 20-17, and was the only member of the Hawick team beaten 55-17 by Boroughmuir in 2015’s final also playing at the weekend, so he was delighted to return to the capital and come away with a trophy.

“It’s unbelievable. To win and do the double undefeated is the stuff of dreams, if I’m honest,” the 30-year-old told Borders Rugby TV after his side’s 31-13 victory at the weekend.

“I was here in 2002 as a nine-year-old boy watching those guys do it, a lot of players I look up to now, so to do that is unbelievable.

“I never thought I’d get the chance to do that at Hawick, so it’s amazing.

“It’ll take a few weeks to really put into words how it feels.”

Marr had initially caught Hawick out with their approach to the game and it took the Borderers until half-time to get to grips with them, admitted Muir, a member of the Greens’ senior squad since 2010.

“It was a good second half but it was a tough opening,” he said.

“Marr really threw things at us we didn’t expect. They came with a kicking game and kind of surprised us.

“We made a lot of individual errors out there and there were a lot of nerves, but in the second half we were absolutely outstanding. In the first 20 minutes of it, the boys were sublime.”

