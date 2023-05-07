Hawick round off unbeaten rugby season with Scottish cup victory versus Marr to do double

Hawick players celebrating winning rugby's Scottish Cup final against Marr on Saturday (Photo: Mark Scates/SNS Group/SRU)

Tries by Ronan McKean, Calum Renwick and Kirk Ford, with Ford converting two and also kicking three penalties, secured a third piece of silverware in the space of a year for head coach Matty Douglas’s Greens, following on from their premiership title and last April’s Border League final victory against Kelso.

It also extended their unbeaten run to 24 games and just short of 13 months, having won 19 league and play-off fixtures and four cup matches since then and drawn one league game.

Their last loss was by 17-10 in a premiership play-off semi-final at Marr at the end of March last year but they’ve beaten the Troon side home and away in the league since then and again, by 31-13, in Saturday’s cup final at Edinburgh’s Murrayfield Stadium, though they had to fight back from being 6-3 down at half-time to come up trumps.

Fraser Renwick scoring a try for Hawick versus Marr in Saturday's Scottish cup final at Edinburgh's Murrayfield Stadium (Photo: Mark Scates/SNS Group/SRU)

Touching down for their South Ayrshire opposition was Conor Bickerstaff, with Colin Sturgeon adding a conversion and two penalties.

Douglas, 28, was delighted by the half-time turnaround that won a third Scottish cup for Hawick, following their previous victories in 1996 and 2002, telling Borders Rugby TV: “I’m immensely proud of the players.

“We had to dig deep, but we just stuck to our structure and brought a bit of energy to what we were doing.

“The players knew they had more to give, and that was the pleasing thing. In the first half, to be brutally honest, we never dealt a blow and we went in three points down. We had a positive chat at half-time and the players answered the questions we put to them as coaches, and what a second half and what an occasion for the club.”