Rugby’s Border League set to continue to live up to its name despite fixture pile-up concerns

Current Border League champions Hawick's last game of last campaign was a 20-7 victory at home to Melrose at the end of March (Photo: Alwyn Johnston)

Rugby’s Border League is set to continue in the single-table format it reverted to last season after decades of being played in pools followed by a final.

League officials intend to stick with that revived format despite the scheduling congestion likely to be caused by the Scottish Premiership being expanded to a dozen teams next campaign and the inter-district championship also going back to being a league rather than the two semi-finals and a final played in 2023.

Having 12 teams in the top flight, due to the return of Melrose and Edinburgh’s Watsonians following the scrapping this summer of the Fosroc Super Series, means they’ll each play 22 fixtures rather than the usual 18, with three play-offs to follow in total for the top four teams.

Ironically, it was the reduction of Scottish National League divisions 1 and 2 to ten teams from 12 last season that paved the way for the oldest 15-a-side rugby union league in the world to go back to a single-table format, but the premiership is reverting to ten teams in 2025, so no long-term scheduling issues are anticipated.

New Border League president Malcolm Grant (Photo: Bill McBurnie)

Having Peebles in a 10-team National 1 along with Gala and Jed-Forest rather than on their own in National 2 and Melrose joining Hawick, Kelso and Selkirk in the premiership will aslo help reduce potential fixture congestion by allowing more matches to be played as double-headers.

Last season saw seven games contested as double-headers and 12 as stand-alone fixtures, with two going unplayed as Hawick had already been confirmed as champions for the 51st time by early April.

One of those stand-alone games, a 29-17 win for Kelso at home to Peebles, was played as pre-season warm-up last August, with the other 11 following from February into April.

Those 19 fixtures in total were more than double the nine played in the season before’s pool format, six of them as double-headers, with one game going unplayed, and almost four times the five played the season prior to that.

“Continuing as a league is very much where we’re coming from,” said Malcolm Grant, the league’s new president, having taken over from Gala’s Gary Isaac.

“Coming from a rugby family as I do, the league is in my DNA. I was always hearing about the competitiveness of the league, and if we can get back to that, it’d be great.

“The rugby community here are certainly up for it as they love Border derbies and the boys love playing in them and being able to have a beer with each other afterwards as they all know each other from around the circuit.”

Grant, currently vice-president at Hawick and set to take over from Ian Landles as president in mid-July, is optimistic that the Border League can continue to co-exist with the sport’s national competitions without too much scheduling congestion resulting.

“We know now what the fixture list is for this year and it is going to be a very difficult year with more matches being played, but we’ll hopefully be able to work with the Scottish Rugby Union to get our games in,” he said.

“It should be workable and we’re very much committed to getting those games played.

“Everybody’s bought into it and seen the worth of it.

“We’re getting numbers through the turnstiles and the boys are energised to play these games and that’s really good.”

Grant is hoping more Border League matches can be fitted in ahead of the start of the national competitions on Saturday, August 31, to reduce the risk of fixtures piling up at the end of the season, saying: “This year we’ll certainly see a few more games played pre-season.

“We’ve got the league fixture list from the SRU and we’re looking at that and making inroads on getting these games nailed down so we’ve got them all in the calendar and we’re not scrambling about later in the season to try to find slots when we can get them played.”

Telling of his pride at taking over the presidency of the league, Grant added: “I’m extremely proud and honoured to have been elected as president for season.

“It’s great to have the opportunity to continue the good work that’s been done by my predecessor and his committee.