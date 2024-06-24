Hawick facing waiting game to defend rugby’s Scottish cup due to bid to ease fixture congestion

Hawick players celebrating their 32-29 Scottish cup final win against Edinburgh Academical at Edinburgh's Murrayfield Stadium at the end of April (Photo: Paul Devlin/SNS Group/SRU)

Hawick could be denied the chance to defend rugby’s Scottish cup for the second year on the bounce and set a new record outright for winning that trophy as it’s looking likely to be put on hold for the season ahead in a bid to avert potential fixture congestion.

The Greens’ 32-29 victory against Edinburgh Academical at the capital’s Murrayfield Stadium at the end of April was the fourth time they’ve won the cup, their previous successes having been in 2023, 2002 and its debut year, 1996.

That equals Melrose, Boroughmuir, Heriot’s and Ayr’s tally of wins, so a fifth would give them the record outright, but they might have to wait until the 2025/26 season to try to pull that off.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Southern Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Southern Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cancelling the cup is a move currently under consideration to offset the four extra games to be played by Scottish Premiership sides next time out due to Scottish club rugby’s top flight having been expanded to 12 teams by the addition of Melrose and Watsonians following the scrapping of the Fosroc Super Series this month.

This year’s cup added 13 fixtures to the 2023/24 season’s calendar, though that was cut to 11 by Biggar and Glasgow Academicals pulling out once the competition was under way.

Their withdrawals followed those of Kelso, Selkirk, Jed-Forest, Melrose and Gala, along with Glasgow High Kelvinside, leaving Hawick as the region’s only representatives, ahead of last December’s first-round draw.

All five cited prioritising an expanded Border League fixture list as their reason for giving the cup a miss, but Hawick’s decision to go it alone ended up being vindicated as they won both bits of silverware.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

That call was down to their players’ eagerness to vie for consecutive premiership and cup doubles, according to club vice-president Malcolm Grant, but they might be forced to curb their enthusiasm to throw their hats into the ring for a hat-trick of cup wins in successive years if the decision is taken out of their hands.

“We’re still waiting to hear from the Scottish Rugby Union on that,” he said. “They’re still looking at that.

“With the premiership being expanded, we can see there being a lot of pressure on the boys.

“Wanting to play for everything in a season is difficult when you’ve got four more league games, and we know where we ended up last time, playing the premiership final in May, which was wholly unacceptable.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I think it’s one of those things you can argue about until the cows come home, whether you can fit these things in, but we need to take a lead from the SRU and we hope they will listen to clubs in each individual region as they put their cases forward for when they can fit fixtures in.”

Looking back at last season’s decision to play what turned out to be four extra fixtures in defence of the cup, Grant added: “After having won the cup, it was only right that we gave the boys the chance to defend it.

“Though we’re very much committed to being as one with our Border League partners, I think if any of the others had won the season before, their boys would also have wanted to defend it.

“Our boys’ opinions are very, very high on our agenda, and I think if we’d said ‘no, you can’t do it’, that might have been quite difficult for them to take because they were so up for it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“As it was, it turned out that we were able to retain the cup, in dramatic fashion albeit, and it was important that we listened to them.

“Certainly the Borders’ teams are all together as a rule, but on that occasion we were the only ones that had won the cup so we were in a unique position and our boys were very keen to defend it.”

Another way of addressing fixture congestion would be to scrap the premiership’s play-offs, taking two semi-finals and a final out of the season’s calendar, but that’s not thought to be solution the SRU is likely to go for and it’s not one Grant would be keen on despite play-offs not having worked out in Hawick’s favour last time round as they were beaten 26-24 by Currie Chieftains at home in May’s final after finishing two places and a dozen points clear of the Edinburgh outfit in the table.

“It’s one of those things – if you’re in play-offs, you love seeing play-offs,” he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’ve been fortunate over the last couple of years to have been in the play-offs and they’re exciting fixtures and they’re financially quite lucrative for the teams that are in them.

“It’s another couple of fixtures towards the end of the season but I think there’s a general appetite for them.

“Again, we have to wait and see what the SRU say as they’ve got to look at the leagues, the play-offs, the cup and the inter-district championship and see how they can fit them all in, and this year doing that will be a fairly major headache.”