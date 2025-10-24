Rejig for rugby’s Scottish cup after four more walkouts by Borders clubs

Melrose players celebrating winning rugby’s 2017 Scottish cup after beating Ayr 23-18 in that year’s final at Edinburgh’s Murrayfield Stadium (Photo: Gary Hutchison/SNS Group/SRU)

It’s now been confirmed that Melrose will face Watsonians away in Edinburgh in round two of rugby’s Scottish cup next month following a fixture rejig forced by five of the six Borders clubs eligible to take part pulling out, four of them at just three weeks’ notice.

The Greenyards club were initially scheduled to play either Watsonians or Heriot’s on the road on Saturday, November 15, with kick-off at Myreside Stadium at 1.30pm, following the two capital city clubs contesting a first-round tie on Saturday, October 1.

Next month’s cup tie come just over a month after the two teams’ latest meeting, a 28-21 premiership defeat for the Borderers at home on Saturday, October 11.

That followed losses home and away last season, by 31-5 last September and 24-10 in December respectively.

Melrose’s last win against the Edinburgh outfit was back in February 2019, by 25-8 hosting a cup quarter-final.

Round one – originally made up of four ties also including a home game for Kelso against Edinburgh Academical, with a second-round trip to Ayr or Glasgow Hawks at stake – has now been scrapped due to six of the 20 clubs involved at first later withdrawing.

Arnold Clark Premiership side Kelso were first to pull out, back in August, followed by Aberdeen’s Gordonians, reducing the number of teams with their hats in the ring to 18.

Almost two months on and just three weeks ahead of their scheduled second-round ties, four further Borders clubs – fellow top-flight teams Hawick and Selkirk and Arnold Clark National League Division 1’s Jed-Forest and Gala – followed suit yesterday, leaving Melrose as the region’s sole remaining representatives.

Jed had been due to host a derby against the Souters on November 15, with Hawick playing Musselburgh away and Gala hitting the road to Boroughmuir at the same time as part of a round of 16.

Musselburgh will now play Heriot’s at home instead of the Greens and Boroughmuir, along with Edinburgh Accies, have been given a bye to the last eight.

Round two’s four other ties see Ayr hosting Glasgow Hawks on Friday, October 31, with kick-off at 7.45pm, and, on November 15, Biggar hosting Marr, Currie Chieftains at home to Stirling County and a derby for Glasgow Hutchesons’ Aloysians against Glasgow Academicals at the former’s Braidholm ground, all 1.30pm kick-offs too.

This week’s withdrawals mean this season’s cup is the second in the last three years to be contested by only one Borders team, Hawick having been the region’s sole representatives in 2024, going on to win the trophy for a record-equalling fourth time by edging out Edinburgh Accies 32-29 in that April’s final at the capital’s Murrayfield Stadium.

None of the seven clubs eligible, including Peebles that time round, were involved in last year’s six-team competition, Gala having initially put their hands up but changing their minds later.

Announcing the cup’s revised format this time round, Vicky Cox, Scottish Rugby’s head of competitions, said: “We’ve acted promptly after learning of the four teams deciding to not contest their scheduled cup matches.

“As a result, we made the decision to redraw two fixtures to enable competing clubs to have clarity and for the integrity of the cup to continue with limited impact.”

2023’s cup was the last one to secure a 100% take-up by the region’s representatives in Scottish rugby’s top two tiers, half a dozen that season, with Hawick coming up trumps for the third time, beating Marr 31-13 in that May’s final.

Melrose and Hawick are among the joint most successful teams in the cup’s 30-year history, with four wins each, along with Boroughmuir, Heriot’s and Ayr.

The only other Borderers to have won it are Gala, the Maroons having secured that piece of silverware twice.

Melrose’s victories were in 1997, 2008, 2017 and 2018; Hawick’s in 1996’s inaugural edition, 2002, 2023 and 2024; and Gala’s in 1999 and 2012.

Kelso are the only other Borderers to have made it to a final, having done so twice, in 1998 and 1999, losing 36-14 to Glasgow Hawks first time round and by 8-3 to Gala the year after. That latter match is the only Borders derby among the 27 finals played to date, all but nine of them having featured regional representation.

Melrose have made it to ten finals all together – losing out in 2001, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2013 and 2016 – and Hawick to five, only failing to secure silverware in 2015.

Explaining yesterday’s mass walkout, a Border League spokesperson said: “Borders clubs have strived to find ways to be able to compete in the Arnold Clark Premiership and national league competitions, the Border League and develop our sevens tournaments while playing and volunteer numbers, and increasing costs, continue to provide severe challenges.

“The Border League clubs apologise for the difficulties these decisions during the season will cause, but they have taken time to carefully consider what is best for their clubs, communities and Borders and Scottish rugby.

“Demands on players, coaches, committee and volunteers have grown to an unprecedented level in recent times and the clubs now believe that attempts to compete in all league and cup competitions this season have real potential to erode the enthusiasm of people vital to the future of club rugby, and harm players’ welfare, to a point of no return.”

