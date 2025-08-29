In photos: All 18 of rugby’s Scottish cup finals contested by Borderers

Melrose and Hawick are the region’s most successful representatives, with four wins apiece and a further six final appearances for the former and one for the latter.

Gala are the only other Borderers to have won the cup, twice, and Kelso are the only other team from the region to have made it to a final, also twice.

Here, ahead of round one of this season’s cup kicking off in November, is a look back at the 18 finals to date featuring representatives of the region ...

2024

Hawick 32, Edinburgh Academical 29

Andrew Mitchell, Calum Renwick, Ronan McKean and Connor Sutherland scored tries for head coach Graham Hogg’s Greens, with Kirk Ford converting three of them and also kicking two penalties, to rack up their second set of back-to-back cup wins.

2023

Hawick 31, Marr 13

Tries by Ronan McKean, Fraser Renwick and Kirk Ford, with Ford converting two and also kicking three penalties, landed a third piece of silverware in the space of a year for head coach Matty Douglas’s Greens, following their premiership play-off final win a month earlier and the previous season’s Border League title.

2018

Melrose 45, Stirling County 12

Four tries from Ross McCann and others from Ian Moody, Ruaridh Knott and George Taylor earned a league and cup double for Melrose, along with their only back-to-back cup victories to date.

2017

Melrose 23, Ayr 18

Melrose made amends for a play-off final loss to the same opposition a week earlier thanks to tries from Grant Runciman, George Taylor and Nyle Godsmark, a Craig Jackson conversion and two Jason Baggott penalties.

2016

Melrose 13, Heriot’s 21

Three penalties and a conversion from full-back John Semple, on top of two tries from Neil Cochrane, proved to be the difference between the two sides as Melrose matched their opponents’ try count, via Nyle Godsmark and Murdo McAndrew, but could only add a Jason Baggott drop-goal from the boot.

2015

Hawick 17, Boroughmuir 55

Scott MacLeod and Lindsey Gibson registered consolation tries for player-coach Nikki Walker’s Hawick, with Lee Armstrong converting both and adding a penalty, in front of a crowd of just over 10,000 but eight tries the other way won it for the Edinburgh outfit in their home-town’s Murrayfield Stadium.

2013

Melrose 25, Ayr 28

An extra-time try for Cammy Taylor saw Ayr edge out outgoing head coach Craig Chalmers’ Melrose to clinch their third cup final win in four years and also inflict a fourth cup final defeat on the Borderers in five years.

2012

Gala 24, Ayr 10

Craig Robertson and Ewan McQuillin scored tries for Gala, supplemented by four penalties and a conversion from Lee Millar, to win the day for coaches George Graham and Scott Nichol’s Gala and deny Ayr three wins in a row.

2011

Melrose 21, Ayr 25

Tries from Mark Bennett at the double, Steven Manning and Damien Kelly and a conversion and penalty from Ross Curle earned Ayr back-to-back cup final wins against Melrose, with Nick Beavon and Hayden Mitchell touching down the other way and Scott Wight kicking a conversion and three penalties.

2010

Melrose 23, Ayr 36

Ben Allen and Jamie Murray scored tries for Melrose, with Scott Wight kicking two conversions and three penalties, but it wasn’t enough as Jonathan Crossan, Gordon Reid, Scott Sutherland, Cameron Taylor and Andrew Wilson touched down the other way to win a league and cup double-header for Ayr.

2009

Melrose 19, Heriot’s 21

A James Lew try and three penalties and a conversion from Scott Wight weren’t enough to secure back-to-back wins for the Greenyards team, with Craig Chalmers as head coach and John Dalziel as a player-coach, though a last-gasp penalty kicked by Wight was only the width of a post away from delivering a victory by a single point.

2008

Melrose 31, Heriot’s 24

Melrose were 28-0 up by half-time thanks to tries from Jordan Macey, David Whiteford, Callum Anderson and Wayne Mitchell, all converted by Scott Wight, and the club’s current co-head coach added a second-half penalty to put the game beyond the Edinburgh outfit’s reach at their home-town’s Murrayfield Stadium.

2002

Hawick 20, Glasgow Hawks 17

Colin Turnbull and Nikki Walker scored a try each for a Hawick team coached by Greig Oliver and Sean McGaughey, with Neil Stenhouse adding a penalty and two conversions and Gavin Douglas a drop-goal during the first final to go to extra-time.

2001

Melrose 15, Boroughmuir 39

Ex-Melrose winger Derek Stark won the cup for a fourth and last time against his old club after helping them and Glasgow Hawks twice to prior victories.

1999

Gala 8, Kelso 3

A try and drop-goal from 109-times-capped Scotland international Chris Paterson earned victory for the Maroons in the only Borders derby cup final to date, also the lowest-scoring, by a margin of 21 points, in the 30-year history of the competition.

1998

Kelso 14, Glasgow Hawks 36

Former Melrose winger Derek Stark scored one of four tries for the Glaswegians, supplemented by four penalties and two conversions from Tommy Hayes, as they dashed hopes of a third Borders win on the bounce. Iain Fairley and John Wearne scored Kelso’s tries, both converted by the latter. 1997

Melrose 31, Boroughmuir 23

A hat-trick from full-back Rowen Shepherd in front of a 23,000-strong crowd helped a Melrose side featuring Bryan Redpath, Craig Chalmers, Derek Stark and Peter Wright to victory.

1996

Hawick 17, Watsonians 15

A crowd of 22,000-plus at Edinburgh’s Murrayfield Stadium saw the Greens, coached by Billy Murray and Jim Renwick and skippered by Brian Renwick, fight back from being 15-0 down to beat the capital side 17-15 and bring the inaugural cup back to the Borders. Hawick’s try-scorers were second-rower Alistair Imray, full-back Colin Turnbull and stand-off Scott Welsh, with Welsh adding a conversion, and touching down for their opponents were Scott Hastings, Jamie Weston and Duncan Hodge.

