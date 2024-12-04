New tribute to late Borders rugby commentator Bill McLaren now on show at Edinburgh’s Murrayfield Stadium

Bill McLaren’s daughter Linda Lawson and her husband Alan at the launch of a new tour of Edinburgh’s Murrayfield Stadium taking in a recreation of the late sports commentator’s study (Photo: Ross Parker/SNS Group/SRU)

​Though the Elvis Presley song A Mess of Blues has been familiar to millions worldwide since its release in 1960, only a select few – until now – had been privy to the mess dedicated to the Dark Blues and Greens accumulated by Borders sports commentator Bill McLaren from the 1940s onwards.

The collection of​ rugby programmes, reference and history books, newspaper clippings and videos amassed by the late McLaren in the study of his home in Burnfoot and Hawick – described as an “absolute guddle” by his daughter Linda – was little seen by anyone from beyond his household during his lifetime, but since his death in 2010 at the age of 86, it’s been handed over to researchers looking to preserve and publish the facts, figures and other knowledge contained within.

That ongoing project led to a recreation of his study being put together by local historian Murray Watson last year for the Bill McLaren Foundation as the centrepiece of an exhibition at Hawick Museum marking the centenary of his birth in October 1923.

Watson’s exhibit, created following two years going through McLaren’s reference materials, has now been given a new home at Edinburgh’s Murrayfield Stadium for the enjoyment of the 10,000 or so rugby fans its guided tours attract annually.

That’s the second tribute to McLaren hosted by the 67,000-capacity national rugby stadium as the media gantry there is already named after him and Lawson is chuffed to bits to see his legacy being further honoured.

“I can’t tell you how delighted we are at the Bill McLaren Foundation, and also among the McLaren family, that dad’s desk and study have been recreated here,” said the 72-year-old.

“We have enjoyed doing the stadium tour before and loved it, and I think this is a great addition.

“From a family’s point of view, we realise that dad’s study was an absolute guddle.

“He knew where everything was, but we were hardly allowed in. Anyone who comes will see a look of chaos, but it was a really important part of his method of working and his preparation for commentary.

“We are very grateful to Scottish Rugby for putting this on display at Murrayfield and we hope that everyone who comes will have a bit of a chuckle and find some things of interest.” Watson is also glad to see his exhibit being given a wider audience, saying: “Bill McLaren became one of the most beloved voices in rugby broadcasting, and it’s only fitting to share his story with a new generation of rugby fans, as well as those who cherished his commentary from 1952 to 2002.

“The original exhibition welcomed 5,000 visitors and the wider project has engaged with an additional 1,000 primary school pupils through an online lesson delivered by Scottish Borders Council.

“I’m delighted we can continue this legacy at Murrayfield.”

Stadium tour organiser Laura Tinch added: “I’m thrilled that our visitors can now step into Bill’s world and experience his unique rugby storytelling through the tour.

“His legacy already features prominently in our Bill McLaren media gantry, but this new addition offers an even deeper insight into why he remains a celebrated name in rugby history.

“We’re incredibly grateful to the Bill McLaren Foundation for generously loaning us this display.” Guided tours of the stadium, opened in March 1925, are run twice daily Monday to Thursday, at 11am and 2pm, and three times from Friday to Sunday – at 11am, 1pm and 2pm – and they take about 90 minutes.

Tours cost from £15 for adult tickets. For details, go to https://scottishrugby.org/tours/

Among those accompanying Lawson at last week’s launch of the new-look stadium tour were her ex-Scottish international husband Alan and past and present Borders rugby heroes Darcy Graham and Chris Paterson.

Hawick-born McLaren was a television rugby commentator for the BBC from 1959 until 2002, alongside teaching physical education until 1987, and his broadcasting career saw him made a Member of the British Empire in 1992, awarded an OBE in 1995 and a CBE in 2003, as well as being inducted into the International Rugby Hall of Fame in 2001.