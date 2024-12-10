Melrose cut gap to top four in rugby’s Arnold Clark Premiership with win v Currie Chieftains

​That 43-29 victory at home at the Greenyards – making amends for their 66-21 thumping away to another capital outfit, Heriot’s, seven days prior – was their second-largest winning margin of this campaign to date, outdone only by the 51-13 hiding they handed out to basement side Musselburgh on the road in September.

Though co-head coaches Scott Wight and Iain Chisholm’s side remain in fifth place, now on 35 points from a dozen fixtures, they’ve cut the gap to fourth-placed Currie from six points to two.

Melrose’s tries at the weekend were scored by fly-half Struan Hutchison and No 8 Allan Ferrie at the double, scrum-half Bruce Colvine and replacement back-rower Ruairidh Lindsay, with Hutchison converting all but one and right-winger Keiran Clark adding a penalty.

Touching down for Currie were No 8 Ed Hasdell twice, fly-half Alex Harley and scrum-half Gregor Christie, with Harley kicking two conversions and a penalty and full-back Charlie Brett also converting.

Wight was delighted to see Saturday’s turnaround in his team’s fortunes despite being left two men short by yellow cards at one point, telling Borders Rugby TV afterwards: “What a difference a week makes.

“The boys were, to a man, absolutely brilliant today in terms of the way we controlled where we played.

“For some of the tries we scored as well, the effort was absolutely through the roof, which is really exciting.

“We’ve known we had a performance in us for weeks and weeks and weeks but we’ve just not been able to deliver it, and today was the day that we came up trumps with that.

“We had to deal with three yellow cards through the game as well and I think the way we managed that was excellent.

“It was a fantastic five points at the Greenyards today and we look forward to playing Watsonians next week.”

Kelso were the top flight’s only other Borderers in action on Saturday – Hawick’s scheduled game at Marr having been postponed, along with Selkirk’s at Glasgow Hawks, due to adverse weather conditions – and they too came up with a win taking them to within two points of the section of the table they want to be in, as in out of the relegation zone.

Co-head coaches Bruce McNeil and Nikki Walker’s side are still third from bottom after beating Musselburgh 27-20 at home at Poynder Park but, with 20 points from 12 games, they now only trail ninth-placed Edinburgh Academical, beaten 45-10 hosting Heriot’s on Saturday, by a couple of points and they’ve stretched the gap between themselves and the basement spot from three points to six.

Kelso’s tries were touched down by No 8 McNeil, lock Keith Melbourne and inside-centre Frankie Robson, with outside-centre Dwain Patterson converting all three and also, like fly-half Isaac Coates, kicking a penalty.

Musselburgh’s try-scorers were openside flanker Finn Duraj at the double and tighthead prop Harry Meadows, with fly-half Danny Owenson adding a conversion and penalty.

Co-captain Patterson was chuffed to bits to see his side treble their tally of victories for the season in the space of a week after beating Watsonians 24-17 away seven days previously, saying: “It’s brilliant. A home win at Poynder in front of a packed stand, you can’t beat it.

“It wasn’t one for the purists – it wasn’t much of a spectacle – but pre-game we knew that was going to be the case as we’d seen the forecast but, to be honest, it didn’t change our game-plan much.

“We had to play in the right areas for the full 80 minutes and I think we’re starting to click and it’s finally working. All credit to the lads, they really stuck in there.

“It would have been all good and well putting a big performance last week and getting five points but we needed to avoid coming here and not performing, so it was massive to turn up from minute one, which I think we did, and then back it up for the rest of the game.

“Five or six weeks ago, we probably wouldn’t have won that game but I think we’re starting to gel with our game management and how to play and not panicking when times get tough.

“At least we’re creating chances now and we’re getting into positions where we’re looking like scoring.

“We’re starting to click and hopefully results will keep coming.”

