​Fourth derby of current Arnold Clark Premiership rugby season next up for Selkirk and Kelso

Fly-half Aaron McColm in action during Selkirk’s 22-12 derby win away to Kelso in September in rugby’s Arnold Clark Premiership (Photo: Grant Kinghorn)

​Selkirk are due to host their fourth Borders derby of the current Arnold Clark Premiership rugby season this coming Saturday and they’ll be hoping for a winning double against Kelso, having racked up a 22-12 victory in the reverse fixture in September.

​The Souters have won two of their three derbies so far, also beating Melrose away in September, by 24-22, but having lost 27-22 at Hawick in October.

This weekend’s game is also Kelso’s fourth derby and they’ve yet to win one, having also lost away to Melrose and Hawick in October, by 31-28 and 52-12 respectively.

Selkirk’s try-scorers versus Kelso three games into the season were scrum-half Hugo Alderson, full-back Callum Anderson and right-winger Josh Welsh, with Alderson adding two conversions and a penalty.

Left-winger Ben Pickles being halted by inside-centre Frankie Robson during Selkirk’s 22-12 derby win away to Kelso in mid-September in rugby’s Arnold Clark Premiership (Photo: Grant Kinghorn)

Kelso’s tries were scored by full-back Archie Barbour and co-head coach and No 8 Bruce McNeil, with outside-centre Dwain Patterson converting one of them.

The region’s other representatives in the premiership are both on the road in Edinburgh this weekend, Melrose at Watsonians and Hawick at Heriot’s.

Both lost the reverse fixtures at home in September, Melrose by 31-5 and the Greens by 39-19.

Kick-off at Philiphaugh and Watsonians’ Myreside Stadium is at 3pm and it’s at 2pm at Heriot’s Goldenacre playing fields.

Melrose go into this weekend’s fixture card as the region’s top dogs, sitting fifth, with 35 points from 12 games. Hawick and Selkirk are seventh and eighth, both on 28 from 11, and Kelso are tenth, on 20 from 12.