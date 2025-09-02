Kelso pull out of rugby’s Scottish cup

Kelso captain Adam Roxburgh tackling Glasgow Hawks’ Glen Metcalfe during the Borderers’ 36-14 loss in 1998’s Scottish cup final in Edinburgh (Photo: Adam Elder)

Kelso have pulled out of this rugby season’s Scottish cup, meaning it won’t see a full regional representation for the first time in over two years after all.

The Poynder Park club had thrown their hats into the ring for the first time since 2023 and were in line to host Edinburgh Academical for one of four round-one ties on Saturday, November 1, with a second-round trip to Ayr or Glasgow Hawks up for grabs.

Co-head coaches Nikki Walker and Bruce McNeil’s team’s decision to pull out of the competition means Accies have been granted a bye to round two on Saturday, November 15, however.

Two-time finalists Kelso – last in action in the competition in March 2023, losing 38-12 at home to Heriot’s in round two – are the only team to withdraw to date, leaving 19 of the 20 eligible in contention for the cup, first contested in 1995, including their Arnold Clark Premiership rivals Melrose, Hawick and Selkirk and Arnold Clark National League Division 1’s Jed-Forest and Gala.

All seven sets of Borderers in Scottish rugby’s top two divisions at the time boycotted last season’s controversial edition of the cup, along with all but two of the other eight teams making up the top flight, and Jed and Peebles, in National 1 at the time, opted out too, leaving Gala as the region’s only representatives before a change of heart saw them decide to give it a miss as well ahead of a scheduled last-eight tie away to Heriot’s in March.

This year’s 83% take-up by the region’s clubs is the biggest since 2023 as Hawick were the only Borderers to contest 2024’s cup, along with 11 teams from elsewhere in the country.

November 15’s eight second-round ties include one Borders derby, Jed hosting Selkirk, plus away-days for Hawick at Musselburgh, Melrose at Heriot’s or fellow Edinburgh outfit Watsonians and Gala at Aberdeen’s Gordonians or the capital’s Boroughmuir, both National 1 rivals of theirs this season, all 1.30pm kick-offs.

Three other second-round ties take Glasgow Academicals to GHA, Marr to Biggar and Stirling County to Currie Chieftains and they kick off at the same time.

For details, go to https://fixtures.scottishrugby.org/club-rugby

