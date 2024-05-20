​In pics: Melrose finish as runners-up to Kelso in rugby’s Kings of the 7s after win at Jedburgh

​They’d already been confirmed as champions for the first time since 1998 a week prior but making it to the semi-finals of Saturday’s Jed-Forest Sevens earned them an extra five points, taking their tally to 59 from ten rounds, seven clear of second-placed Melrose.

Defending champions Melrose finished as runners-up after winning at Jedburgh’s Riverside Park for the second year on the bounce as their ten-point prize, taking their total to 52, lifted them above Gala, left on 43 after a 19-14 first-round knockout by an Edinburgh University side at the weekend.

Kelso went out to Jed in the last four, losing 26-17, with the hosts in turn being defeated by Melrose in the day’s final by 19-12,

Melrose’s route to the final consisted of a 38-7 round-one knockout of Heriot’s, a 31-5 win against invitational outfit Pigbarians in the last eight and a 31-24 victory in the semis versus Edinburgh Uni.

Kelso and Melrose won three tournaments apiece this campaign and also ended up as beaten finalists twice each, but the former made it to three further sets of semi-finals, bettering the one last-four exit and one in the last eight managed by the latter.

Kelso’s wins were at Peebles last August, Gala later that same month and Hawick in April, and Melrose’s, prior to Saturday, were at Berwick in April and Kelso’s Poynder Park home ground earlier this month.

Jed earned the right to play-off for their own piece of silverware with a 28-7 thumping of Watsonians in Saturday’s first round and a 29-10 win against Selkirk in the quarter-finals, as well as seeing off Kelso in the semis.

Kelso got to the last four by edging out Edinburgh Academical 22-19 in round one and racking up a a 49-7 victory over a South District Union side in the last eight.

Saturday’s first round also saw wins by 29-12 for the South against Hawick, 26-7 for Selkirk versus Berwick, 35-5 for Highland against Langholm – followed by a 28-10 loss to the capital students in the last eight – and 28-21 for Pigbarians playing Peebles.

Kelso captain Frankie Robson was delighted to see his side secure their fourth Kings of the 7s title – after previous wins in 1996, 1997 and 1998 – telling Borders Rugby TV afterwards: “It’s been a really good year, definitely, I can’t deny that or downplay that at all.

“It’s totally down to the team atmosphere and effort – you can’t play sevens if you don’t put in good effort.

“A lot of the time during the XVs season we got through games just by outscrapping teams, so I’m really proud of the effort put in by the boys throughout the season.”

His team-mates at the weekend were Cammy and James Thompson, Harry Borthwick, Dwain Patterson, Nik Stingl, Robbie and William Tweedie, Archie Barbour and Angus Roberts.

Melrose’s Struan Hutchison was pleased to see his side bounce back from their first-round knockout by Accies at Selkirk seven days previously to register their third win at Jed in the last ten years, 2023’s tournament there also having seen them beat their hosts in the final, by 26-19 that time round.

“I’m absolutely delighted to finish the season with a win,” he said.

“Beating Jed in that final was a really tough game and we had some really tough games getting to that final as well.

“It’s been a good day all round and to get the result in the final makes it that bit better and that’s us finished the season on a high.”

Hutchison’s team-mates at Jed were player-of-the-tournament Harry Makowski, Robin Sharp, Matty Bertram, Douglas and Donald Crawford, Scott Clark, Bruce Colvine, Craig Fairbairn and Hamish Weir.

Hutchison scored two tries and kicked two conversions for Melrose in the final, with Donald Crawford also touching down.

Selkirk’s Callum Anderson, drafted in as injury cover, scored two tries, converting one, for Jed.

