Spectators from Hawick at Saturday's Jed-Forest Sevens, won by Melrose for the second year on the bounce, thanks to a 19-12 victory over the hosts in the final (Photo: Brian Sutherland)Spectators from Hawick at Saturday's Jed-Forest Sevens, won by Melrose for the second year on the bounce, thanks to a 19-12 victory over the hosts in the final (Photo: Brian Sutherland)
Spectators from Hawick at Saturday's Jed-Forest Sevens, won by Melrose for the second year on the bounce, thanks to a 19-12 victory over the hosts in the final (Photo: Brian Sutherland)

​In photos: Hundreds turn out to see Kings of 7s wrap up at Jedburgh with a victory for Melrose

By Darin Hutson
Published 21st May 2024, 08:55 BST
Updated 21st May 2024, 08:59 BST
Sunshine and temperatures nearing 20C attracted a bumper crowd out to see the 2023/24 Kings of the 7s campaign conclude at Jed-Forest’s Riverside Park ground on Saturday, and here are some of the hundreds of rugby fans there on the day, as captured on camera by Brian Sutherland ...

This year’s tournament at Jedburgh, round ten of the season, was won by Melrose for the second year on the trot.

They beat the hosts 19-12 in the final, thanks to two tries and two conversions from Struan Hutchison and another try from Donald Crawford, with Selkirk’s Callum Anderson, drafted in as injury cover, touching down twice and converting once for Jed.

See also …

https://www.thesouthernreporter.co.uk/sport/rugby-union/in-pics-melrose-finish-as-runners-up-to-kelso-in-rugbys-kings-of-the-7s-after-win-at-jedburgh-4636065

Four spectators at Saturday's Jed-Forest Sevens, won by Melrose for the second year on the bounce, thanks to a 19-12 victory over the hosts in the final (Photo: Brian Sutherland)

1. Spectators at Jed-Forest Sevens on Saturday

Four spectators at Saturday's Jed-Forest Sevens, won by Melrose for the second year on the bounce, thanks to a 19-12 victory over the hosts in the final (Photo: Brian Sutherland) Photo: Brian Sutherland

Photo Sales
Six spectators at Saturday's Jed-Forest Sevens, won by Melrose for the second year on the bounce, thanks to a 19-12 victory over the hosts in the final (Photo: Brian Sutherland)

2. Spectators at Jed-Forest Sevens on Saturday

Six spectators at Saturday's Jed-Forest Sevens, won by Melrose for the second year on the bounce, thanks to a 19-12 victory over the hosts in the final (Photo: Brian Sutherland) Photo: Brian Sutherland

Photo Sales
Three spectators at Saturday's Jed-Forest Sevens, won by Melrose for the second year on the bounce, thanks to a 19-12 victory over the hosts in the final (Photo: Brian Sutherland)

3. Spectators at Jed-Forest Sevens on Saturday

Three spectators at Saturday's Jed-Forest Sevens, won by Melrose for the second year on the bounce, thanks to a 19-12 victory over the hosts in the final (Photo: Brian Sutherland) Photo: Brian Sutherland

Photo Sales
Four spectators at Saturday's Jed-Forest Sevens, won by Melrose for the second year on the bounce, thanks to a 19-12 victory over the hosts in the final (Photo: Brian Sutherland)

4. Spectators at Jed-Forest Sevens on Saturday

Four spectators at Saturday's Jed-Forest Sevens, won by Melrose for the second year on the bounce, thanks to a 19-12 victory over the hosts in the final (Photo: Brian Sutherland) Photo: Brian Sutherland

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 8
Next Page
Related topics:Melrose

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.