​In photos: Hundreds turn out to see Kings of 7s wrap up at Jedburgh with a victory for Melrose

This year’s tournament at Jedburgh, round ten of the season, was won by Melrose for the second year on the trot.
They beat the hosts 19-12 in the final, thanks to two tries and two conversions from Struan Hutchison and another try from Donald Crawford, with Selkirk’s Callum Anderson, drafted in as injury cover, touching down twice and converting once for Jed.
1. Spectators at Jed-Forest Sevens on Saturday
Four spectators at Saturday's Jed-Forest Sevens (Photo: Brian Sutherland)
