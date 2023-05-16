News you can trust since 1855
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Holly Willoughby ‘considered quitting This Morning’
Purplebricks sold for just £1, leaving 750 jobs at risk in UK
Stalker arrested near Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s home
Imola F1 Grand Prix cancelled due to major flooding in Italian region
Martin Lewis leaves GMB viewers stumped with tricky maths question
Vauxhall warns of “significant job losses” due to Brexit deal
Rugby fans watching Saturday's Jed-Forest SevensRugby fans watching Saturday's Jed-Forest Sevens
Rugby fans watching Saturday's Jed-Forest Sevens

​In photos: Sun shines on rugby’s Jed-Forest Sevens

It’s fair to say that not every round of rugby’s current Kings of the 7s campaign has been blessed with the best of weather.

By Darin Hutson
Published 16th May 2023, 15:22 BST
Updated 17th May 2023, 13:17 BST

Saturday’s at Jedburgh was, though, bringing out a bumper crowd captured on camera by Brian Sutherland.

For the full story, see …

https://www.thesouthernreporter.co.uk/sport/rugby-union/victory-at-jedburgh-secures-ninth-kings-of-7s-title-for-melrose-4142711

and …

https://www.thesouthernreporter.co.uk/sport/rugby-union/in-photos-win-at-jedburgh-secures-kings-of-7s-title-for-melrose-4143553

Rugby fans watching Saturday's Jed-Forest Sevens

1. Jed-Forest Sevens

Rugby fans watching Saturday's Jed-Forest Sevens Photo: Brian Sutherland

Photo Sales
Rugby fans watching Saturday's Jed-Forest Sevens

2. Jed-Forest Sevens

Rugby fans watching Saturday's Jed-Forest Sevens Photo: Brian Sutherland

Photo Sales
Rugby fans watching Saturday's Jed-Forest Sevens

3. Jed-Forest Sevens

Rugby fans watching Saturday's Jed-Forest Sevens Photo: Brian Sutherland

Photo Sales
Rugby fans watching Saturday's Jed-Forest Sevens

4. Jed-Forest Sevens

Rugby fans watching Saturday's Jed-Forest Sevens Photo: Brian Sutherland

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 6