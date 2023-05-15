News you can trust since 1855
Melrose celebrating winning 2023's Jed-Forest Sevens

​​In photos: Win at Jedburgh secures Kings of 7s title for Melrose

Melrose have won rugby’s Kings of the 7s for 2023 with one round to spare after coming out on top at Jed-Forest’s tournament on Saturday

By Darin Hutson
Published 15th May 2023, 16:58 BST
Updated 15th May 2023, 17:00 BST

Here’s how the day’s action went, as captured on camera by Brian Sutherland ...

For the full story, go to https://www.thesouthernreporter.co.uk/sport/rugby-union/victory-at-jedburgh-secures-ninth-kings-of-7s-title-for-melrose-4142711

Melrose captain Struan Hutchison with his award for being Jed-Forest Sevens' player of the tournament

1. Jed-Forest 7s

Melrose captain Struan Hutchison with his award for being Jed-Forest Sevens' player of the tournament Photo: Brian Sutherland

Kieran Hayes scoring a try for Jed-Forest at their sevens versus Selkirk

2. Jed-Forest 7s

Kieran Hayes scoring a try for Jed-Forest at their sevens versus Selkirk Photo: Brian Sutherland

Kelso in possession against Gala during their quarter-final win at Jed-Forest Sevens

3. Jed-Forest 7s

Kelso in possession against Gala during their quarter-final win at Jed-Forest Sevens Photo: Brian Sutherland

Jed-Forest beating Selkirk 38-0 in the quarter-finals of Saturday's sevens at Jedburgh's Riverside Park

4. Jed-Forest 7s

Jed-Forest beating Selkirk 38-0 in the quarter-finals of Saturday's sevens at Jedburgh's Riverside Park Photo: Brian Sutherland

