In photos: Melrose get off to winning start in Kings of the 7s at ​Peebles Sevens

The Greenyards club got their bid for a tenth title off to a winning start at this season’s opening round at the Gytes by beating Jed-Forest 24-12 in Saturday’s final.

That’s the sixth time in the last dozen stagings of Peebles’ sevens that Melrose have come up trumps and it puts them at the top of the Kings of the 7s leaderboard, on ten points, ahead of round two in Galashiels on Saturday, August 17.

Beaten finalists Jed are on seven points, with defending champions Kelso on five and the Pees, Hawick and Edinburgh Academical all on three.

Melrose’s route to the final consisted of pool wins by 29-0 and 31-24 against Watsonians and Accies respectively and a 21-12 semi-final knockout of Kelso.

Jed got there by beating Hawick and Selkirk by 26-7 and 17-15 respectively in their pool, that group’s other tie being a 26-22 loss to the Greens for the Souters, and handing out a 40-10 thumping to Orkney in the last four.

Kelso made it to the semis thanks to wins by 22-0 versus Gala and 31-15 against Biggar in their pool, that group’s other game being a 26-14 victory for Biggar over Gala.

Orkney got out of their group by edging out their hosts 17-19 and beating Berwick 26-15, that pool’s other tie being a 26-14 win for the Pees versus Berwick.

Melrose’s squad at Peebles comprised Donald and Douglas Crawford, Luke Townsend, Will Ferrie, Hamish Weir, Craig Fairbairn, Connor Spence, Roly Brett, Matthew Klein, Scott Clark, Harry Makowski and Struan Hutchison, helped out by Accies’ Rory Brogan as injury cover for Makowski, with Garry and Gregor Young, Finn Scott, Ben Fotheringham, Ben Howe, Kyle Grieve, Robbie Douglas, Rory Marshall, Matthew Palmer, Ross Nichol, Robbie Shirra-Gibb and Aaron Weatherhead making up Jed’s.

The winners’ tries in the weekend’s final were scored by Douglas Crawford at the double, Donald Crawford and Brett, with Townsend and Hutchison adding a conversion each and Gregor Young and Shirra-Gibb touching down for their opponents.

Melrose captain Hutchison was delighted to his side, last season’s runners-up, get their 30th Kings of the 7s campaign off to a winning beginning, telling Borders Rugby TV afterwards: “We couldn’t have started in a better way than picking up ten points.

“We feel as if we’ve picked up from where we left off in May. It was a real bonus getting the full ten points.

“Kings is definitely on our radar. We’ve got the two tournaments in August and then we’ve got a big break until next April, so we’ll see how many points we can pick up at Gala.

“It’s early days yet, with nine tournaments still to go.”

