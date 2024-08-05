​In photos: Crowds come out for Peebles Sevens

Saturday’s main event was part of a three-day festival of rugby sevens, sandwiched by an under-16s tournament last Friday and a colts’ competition on Sunday.

Friday’s plate final was contested between two host teams due to Duns pulling out, with victory going to Peebles Reds.

That evening’s cup final saw Jed Thistle go up against Kelso, with the former winning.

Another cry-off on Sunday, by Biggar, saw three host teams called into action, with Peebles Reds winning again after getting the better of Jed Thistle in the final.

Saturday’s sevens, the Gytes club’s 96th since their launch in 1923, were won by Melrose for the first time in five years and 16th time overall to put them in pole position on the Kings of the 7s leaderboard ahead of Gala’s tournament at Netherdale on Saturday, August 17.

Only the first two rounds of the Kings of the 7s take place in August these days, Hawick’s sevens having reverted to their traditional spring calendar slot, so Gala’s will be the last lot of 2024 and the competition will then be put on hold for eight months.

Melrose Sevens, traditionally the first of the year, are being put back to Saturday, May 24, in 2025 to avert a potential fixture clash with the end of the upcoming Scottish Premiership campaign in the event of postponements, so Hawick’s – on Saturday, April 19 – will be round three of the competition this season.

Berwick’s, the day after, will be round four, and round five will be staged at Langholm on Saturday, April 26.

Another double-header weekend follows those two rounds outwith the Borders, with Kelso’s sevens taking place on Saturday, May 3, and Earlston’s the day after.

Selkirk hosts round eight on Saturday, May 10, and Jed-Forest round nine seven days later, ahead of the current contest’s finale at Melrose’s Greenyards ground seven days after that.

