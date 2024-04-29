Nine of the spectators watching 2024's Langholm Sevens on Saturday (Photo: Brian Sutherland)Nine of the spectators watching 2024's Langholm Sevens on Saturday (Photo: Brian Sutherland)
In photos: Hundreds turn out to see Gala win 2024’s Langholm Sevens

Hundreds of spectators turned out to see Gala win 2024’s Langholm Sevens at Miltown on Saturday, their first victory there this century.
By Darin Hutson
Published 29th Apr 2024, 14:39 BST

Here are some of them, as captured on camera by Brian Sutherland ...

