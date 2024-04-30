In photos: Gala one win off Kings of 7s top spot after first victory this century at Langholm

Saturday’s 26-12 win against Melrose in the final at Langholm – their 11th win there and first since 1998 – takes their tally of points up to 30 after six rounds, just ten shy of table-toppers Kelso.

The Galashiels club had to get past Kelso in the last four to make it to the final, knocking them out with a 20-12 victory.

That followed pool wins against Peebles and Berwick by 33-5 and 43-0 respectively, with that pool’s other game being a 32-14 victory for the Pees against the Northumbrians.

Melrose saw off Jed-Forest by 38-10 in the semis to meet Gala in the final, following a one-off 31-12 pool knockout of their hosts.

The seven points the Greenyards team earned for making it to the final, taking their tally to 25, lifts them up from fourth in the table to third, swapping places with Selkirk.

The Souters picked up three points and are now on 22 despite not making it out of their pool after a 14-12 loss to Kelso and 38-14 win against Watsonians, with Kelso beating the Edinburgh side 29-5 in that pool’s other tie.

Jed remain fifth in the standings, now on 15 points, thanks to pool wins against Edinburgh Academical by 24-19 and Heriot’s by 17-12.

Peebles are sixth on 12, Accies and Watsonians joint seventh on eight each, Hawick ninth on seven and Heriot’s tenth on six.

Gala’s Ben Gill was named as player of the tournament, and making up the rest of the Maroons’ squad there were Angus Dun, Robbie Irvine, Liam Scott, Tim McKavanagh, Glenn McCrum, Russell Kerr, Callum Pate, Jack Niven, Scott Peffers, Murray Wilson and Gregor Collins.

Melrose’s squad comprised Struan Hutchison, Patrick Anderson, Matty Bertram, Elliot Ruthven, Scott Clark, Bruce Colvine, Donald Crawford, Craig Fairbairn, Harry Makowski, Archie Pilcher, Connor Spence and Hamish Weir.

There are four rounds of the competition to go, two of them this coming weekend – at Kelso on Saturday and Earlston on Sunday.

Kelso’s sevens will be contested by four pools of three made up of Selkirk, a South District Union side and a George Crawford Legacy Trust team, alias GAC 7s; the hosts, Berwick and Watsonians; Gala, Heriot’s and Edinburgh Academical; and Melrose, Jed-Forest and Peebles.

Earlston’s sevens start with a round of 16 pitting Selkirk against Jed, Gala v Boroughmuir, Berwick v Accies, Kelso v Edinburgh University, Peebles v Durham Uni, Melrose v Watsonians, GAC 7s v Heriot’s and the hosts against an all-star veterans’ side.

Entry is £12 at both tournaments, with Kelso’s starting at 1.30pm and Earlston’s at 1pm.

2024's Langholm Sevens Gala's Liam Scott, left, and Angus Dun celebrating winning 2024's Langholm Sevens on Saturday (Photo: Brian Sutherland)

2024's Langholm Sevens Ben Gill on the attack for Gala during their 26-12 win against Melrose in the final at 2024's Langholm Sevens on Saturday (Photo: Brian Sutherland)

2024's Langholm Sevens Murray Wilson on the ball for Gala during their 20-12 semi-final win against Kelso at 2024's Langholm Sevens on Saturday (Photo: Brian Sutherland)

2024's Langholm Sevens Robbie Irvine on the ball for Gala during their 20-12 semi-final win against Kelso at 2024's Langholm Sevens on Saturday (Photo: Brian Sutherland)