​In photos: Heriot’s A come out on top at Walkerburn Sevens

Just managing to stage an event they’d called off five weeks previously was a victory of sorts in itself and attracting a turnout of about 1,000 at their Caberston Haugh home ground was an added bonus.

The hosts might never have been in the running for a 12th win at their sevens, going out at the first hurdle after losing both their pool games, by 31-5 against Caledonian Thebans and 46-5 versus Biggar, but the show of support they got at the weekend after reversing their decision to call it quits last month will have given them fresh hope that they’ll at least get further chances to try.

Thebans also beat Biggar, by 47-14, in their pool on their way to a 62-0 loss to fellow Edinburgh outfit Heriot’s A in Saturday’s final after knocking out Hawick Linden with a 24-19 win in the last four.

Heriot’s route to that final and their fifth win at Walkerburn, their first since 1982, comprised pool victories against Penicuik and Lismore by 42-24 and 50-0 respectively and a 48-0 semi-final knockout of Selkirk A.

Linden got to the semis despite losing 19-17 to Haddington in their pool, also beating Earlston 19-10.That pool’s other game was a 26-12 victory over Haddington for Earlston.

The Souters earned their last-four place by beating Gala YM 24-19 and Peebles 31-5 in the dozen-team first round, with the Pees also beating Gala by 38-7 in that group.

Among those there to show their support for Scottish East Region Reserve League Division 2 club Walkerburn was Hawick’s Darcy Graham, and the 39-times-capped Scotland winger, currently out injured, was accompanied by his Edinburgh team-mate Mark Bennett.

Heriot’s captain Ross Thomson was delighted to pick up a consolation victory after having to settle for finishing sixth on this season’s Kings of the 7s leaderboard, telling Borders Rugby TV afterwards: “A lot of the squad are boys who’d been training with our team that have been going down to the Kings tournaments but hadn’t managed to get a game, so it’s good that at the end of the season, after all their hard work, that they got a proper run-out.

“Credit to all the boys for picking up the silverware. It was well deserved.”

Heriot’s are the second team from outwith the Borders on the bounce to come up trumps at Walkerburn’s sevens, following on from seven-times winners Haddington last year, that having been the East Lothian outfit’s second victory there in the space of five tournaments.

