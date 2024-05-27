Scotland winger Darcy Graham and Edinburgh team-mate Mark Bennett made a guest appearance at Walkerburn's 100th rugby sevens on Saturday (Photo: Steve Cox)Scotland winger Darcy Graham and Edinburgh team-mate Mark Bennett made a guest appearance at Walkerburn's 100th rugby sevens on Saturday (Photo: Steve Cox)
Scotland winger Darcy Graham and Edinburgh team-mate Mark Bennett made a guest appearance at Walkerburn's 100th rugby sevens on Saturday (Photo: Steve Cox)

​In photos: 100th Walkerburn rugby sevens attract crowd of 1,000

By Darin Hutson
Published 27th May 2024, 14:47 BST
Updated 27th May 2024, 14:48 BST
​This year’s Walkerburn Sevens attracted a bumper show of support in the form of a turnout of around 1,000.

Here are some of those at Caberston Haugh on Saturday to see Heriot’s A win for the first time since 1982 by beating fellow Edinburgh outfit Caledonian Thebans 62-0 in the final, as captured on camera by Steve Cox …

Three rugby fans at Walkerburn's 100th sevens on Saturday (Photo: Steve Cox)

1. Spectators at Walkerburn Sevens on Saturday

Three rugby fans at Walkerburn's 100th sevens on Saturday (Photo: Steve Cox) Photo: Steve Cox

Three Peebles supporters at Walkerburn Sevens on Saturday (Photo: Steve Cox)

2. Spectators at Walkerburn Sevens on Saturday

Three Peebles supporters at Walkerburn Sevens on Saturday (Photo: Steve Cox) Photo: Steve Cox

Four of the hundreds of spectators at Walkerburn Sevens on Saturday (Photo: Steve Cox)

3. Spectators at Walkerburn Sevens on Saturday

Four of the hundreds of spectators at Walkerburn Sevens on Saturday (Photo: Steve Cox) Photo: Steve Cox

Two of the hundreds of spectators at Walkerburn Sevens on Saturday to see a team from Heriot's win for the fifth time (Photo: Steve Cox)

4. Spectators at Walkerburn Sevens on Saturday (Photo: Steve Cox)

Two of the hundreds of spectators at Walkerburn Sevens on Saturday to see a team from Heriot's win for the fifth time (Photo: Steve Cox) Photo: Steve Cox

