Scotland rugby legend Jim Renwick pictured in his home-town of Hawick in November 2017 (Photo: Ian Rutherford)

​In photos: Hawick Rugby Club’s ten favourite players of all time

By Darin Hutson
Published 6th Jan 2025, 17:24 GMT
Former Scotland rugby international Jim Renwick was voted Hawick’s favourite player ever in a poll held at the town museum to mark the club’s 150th anniversary

Here’s how the top ten shaped up …

Lisa Thomson on her way to scoring a try for Scotland against Fiji at Edinburgh’s Hive Stadium in September (Photo by Ewan Bootman/SNS Group/SRU)

1. 2: Lisa Thomson

Lisa Thomson on her way to scoring a try for Scotland against Fiji at Edinburgh's Hive Stadium in September (Photo by Ewan Bootman/SNS Group/SRU)

Full-back Stuart Hogg celebrating after scoring a try for Montpellier Herault, as well as kicking two penalties and two conversions, during their 42-10 win at home to Aviron Bayonnais on Saturday (Photo by Sylvain Thomas/AFP via Getty Images)

2. 3: Stuart Hogg

Full-back Stuart Hogg celebrating after scoring a try for Montpellier Herault, as well as kicking two penalties and two conversions, during their 42-10 win at home to Aviron Bayonnais on Saturday (Photo by Sylvain Thomas/AFP via Getty Images)

Tony Stanger during a Scotland training session in Edinburgh in November 1998 (Photo: Jamie McDonald/Allsport via Getty Images)

3. 4: Tony Stanger

Tony Stanger during a Scotland training session in Edinburgh in November 1998 (Photo: Jamie McDonald/Allsport via Getty Images)

Darcy Graham after Edinburgh’s 10-7 United Rugby Championship win against Glasgow Warriors at the capital’s Murrayfield Stadium at the end of December (Photo: Ewan Bootman/SNS Group/Edinburgh)

4. 5: Darcy Graham

Darcy Graham after Edinburgh's 10-7 United Rugby Championship win against Glasgow Warriors at the capital's Murrayfield Stadium at the end of December (Photo: Ewan Bootman/SNS Group/Edinburgh)

