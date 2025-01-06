​In photos: Hawick Rugby Club’s ten favourite players of all time

Here’s how the top ten shaped up …
1. 2: Lisa Thomson
Lisa Thomson on her way to scoring a try for Scotland against Fiji at Edinburgh’s Hive Stadium in September (Photo by Ewan Bootman/SNS Group/SRU) Photo: Ewan Bootman/SNS Group/SRU
2. 3: Stuart Hogg
Full-back Stuart Hogg celebrating after scoring a try for Montpellier Herault, as well as kicking two penalties and two conversions, during their 42-10 win at home to Aviron Bayonnais on Saturday (Photo by Sylvain Thomas/AFP via Getty Images) Photo: Sylvain Thomas/AFP via Getty Images
3. 4: Tony Stanger
Tony Stanger during a Scotland training session in Edinburgh in November 1998 (Photo: Jamie McDonald/Allsport via Getty Images) Photo: Jamie McDonald/Allsport via Getty Images
4. 5: Darcy Graham
Darcy Graham after Edinburgh’s 10-7 United Rugby Championship win against Glasgow Warriors at the capital’s Murrayfield Stadium at the end of December (Photo: Ewan Bootman/SNS Group/Edinburgh) Photo: Ewan Bootman/SNS Group/Edinburgh