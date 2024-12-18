Poll picks ex-Scotland rugby international Jim Renwick as Hawick’s favourite player of all time

Ex-rugby international Jim Renwick at Hawick's Wilton Lodge Park museum

​Former Scotland rugby international Jim Renwick has been named as Hawick’s favourite player of all time following a poll conducted as part of the club’s 150th anniversary celebrations.

​Votes were cast for more than 60 players but Renwick, 72, ended up as runaway winner of the poll, said Murray Watson, one of the curators of the anniversary exhibition staged at the town’s Wilton Lodge Park museum until the end of last month.

Capped 52 times between 1972 and 1984, Renwick, a centre during his playing days, is among more than 60 Scottish internationals and 14 British and Irish Lions to have been produced by the Mansfield Park club over the years.

Fellow centre Lisa Thomson, a current Scottish women’s international now playing her club rugby with London’s Ealing Trailfinders, finished as runner-up in the poll.

The 27-year-old has been capped 64 times at XVs for Scotland since 2017 and also plays sevens for Great Britain, with her short-sided career featuring appearances at 2021’s Olympics in Japan and this year’s in France.

Current Edinburgh right-winger Darcy Graham, ex-Scotland captain Stuart Hogg and 52-times-capped Tony Stanger were among the other front-runners, with Lee Armstrong, Doug Jackson, Hugh McLeod and Alan Tomes not far behind.

Museum curator Shona Sinclair said: “The Hawick and Bill McLaren centenary exhibitions proved hugely popular and broke all attendance records.”

The McLaren exhibition, launched in 2023 to mark the centenary of the late sports commentator’s birth has since moved to Edinburgh’s Murrayfield Stadium.