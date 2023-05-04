In photos: Earlston’s centenary rugby sevens pull in crowds
Sunday’s Earlston Sevens rugby tournament was anything but the same old same old.
Not only did it mark the 100th anniversary of the event but it was also the first time in a century’s worth of stagings – 91 all told, with two years off due to the coronavirus pandemic, one in 1983 and seven for the Second World War – that it’s been won by an English team, namely a squad from Durham University.
A sizeable crowd was at the Haugh to see history being made and Brian Sutherland captured a fair few of those present on camera in between games ...
