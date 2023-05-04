News you can trust since 1855
Spectators at Sunday's Earlston Sevens
In photos: Earlston’s centenary rugby sevens pull in crowds

Sunday’s Earlston Sevens rugby tournament was anything but the same old same old.

By Darin Hutson
Published 4th May 2023, 16:14 BST

Not only did it mark the 100th anniversary of the event but it was also the first time in a century’s worth of stagings – 91 all told, with two years off due to the coronavirus pandemic, one in 1983 and seven for the Second World War – that it’s been won by an English team, namely a squad from Durham University.

A sizeable crowd was at the Haugh to see history being made and Brian Sutherland captured a fair few of those present on camera in between games ...

For action shots, go to …

https://www.thesouthernreporter.co.uk/sport/rugby-union/in-photos-earlston-sevens-trophy-goes-south-of-border-for-first-time-4128062

For the full story, go to …

https://www.thesouthernreporter.co.uk/sport/rugby-union/melrose-extend-lead-in-race-for-rugbys-kings-of-the-7s-title-after-win-at-kelsos-sevens-and-semi-final-placing-at-earlstons-4125883

Spectators at Sunday's Earlston Sevens Photo: Brian Sutherland

Spectators at Sunday's Earlston Sevens Photo: Brian Sutherland

Spectators at Sunday's Earlston Sevens Photo: Brian Sutherland

Ball-girls at Sunday's Earlston Sevens

Ball-girls at Sunday's Earlston Sevens Photo: Brian Sutherland

