In photos: Earlston Sevens trophy goes south of border for first time

The fact that no single side have been able to win more than one round of rugby’s Kings of the 7s this campaign is testament to the competitiveness of the contest’s latest edition, according to Melrose’s Bruce Colvine.

The former Southern Knight was a member of the Greenyards side that won Saturday’s Kelso Sevens at Poynder Park by beating Gala 38-12 but were knocked out of the day after’s Earlston Sevens at the Haugh at the last-four stage by the Galashiels side, losing 24-21, and that reversal of fortunes for the Borders rivals is further evidence of how tight competition is this time round, he says.

“There are numerous teams on any given day that can go and compete and we’re under no illusions about how difficult each game is,” he told Borders Rugby TV.

The six teams to have won rounds of the Kings of the 7s prior to a Durham Univerity team coming up trumps at Earlston and Melrose triumphing at Kelso are Edinburgh’s Watsonians at Peebles in August last year, Hawick at their own event later that same month, Gala at theirs the week after, invitational outfit Monaco Impis at Melrose last month and Accies at Berwick the weekend after that.

Here are some shots of Sunday’s action taken by Brian Sutherland …

