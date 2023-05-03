News you can trust since 1855
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
1 day ago Monty Python star Michael Palin’s wife dies
2 hours ago Russia accuses Ukraine of Kremlin drone strike
3 hours ago Boy (14) shoots dead 8 children in Belgrade school
9 hours ago Murder charge after 32 year-old stabbed to death
9 hours ago Buckingham Palace incident: man arrested after controlled explosion
1 day ago Landmarks for coronation concert ‘Lighting up the Nation’ revealed
The Durham University side that won 2023's Earlston Sevens on SundayThe Durham University side that won 2023's Earlston Sevens on Sunday
The Durham University side that won 2023's Earlston Sevens on Sunday

In photos: Earlston Sevens trophy goes south of border for first time

The fact that no single side have been able to win more than one round of rugby’s Kings of the 7s this campaign is testament to the competitiveness of the contest’s latest edition, according to Melrose’s Bruce Colvine.

By Darin Hutson
Published 3rd May 2023, 11:10 BST
Updated 3rd May 2023, 11:10 BST

The former Southern Knight was a member of the Greenyards side that won Saturday’s Kelso Sevens at Poynder Park by beating Gala 38-12 but were knocked out of the day after’s Earlston Sevens at the Haugh at the last-four stage by the Galashiels side, losing 24-21, and that reversal of fortunes for the Borders rivals is further evidence of how tight competition is this time round, he says.

“There are numerous teams on any given day that can go and compete and we’re under no illusions about how difficult each game is,” he told Borders Rugby TV.

The six teams to have won rounds of the Kings of the 7s prior to a Durham Univerity team coming up trumps at Earlston and Melrose triumphing at Kelso are Edinburgh’s Watsonians at Peebles in August last year, Hawick at their own event later that same month, Gala at theirs the week after, invitational outfit Monaco Impis at Melrose last month and Accies at Berwick the weekend after that.

Here are some shots of Sunday’s action taken by Brian Sutherland …

For the full story, go to https://www.thesouthernreporter.co.uk/sport/rugby-union/melrose-extend-lead-in-race-for-rugbys-kings-of-the-7s-title-after-win-at-kelsos-sevens-and-semi-final-placing-at-earlstons-4125883

Gala's Ben Gill on the ball against Durham University during Sunday's Earlston Sevens final

1. Earlston 7s

Gala's Ben Gill on the ball against Durham University during Sunday's Earlston Sevens final Photo: Brian Sutherland

Photo Sales
Durham University beating Gala 41-19 in Sunday's Earlston Sevens final

2. Earlston 7s

Durham University beating Gala 41-19 in Sunday's Earlston Sevens final Photo: Brian Sutherland

Photo Sales
Durham University on the attack during their 50-0 first-round win against Berwick at Earlston Sevens

3. Earlston 7s

Durham University on the attack during their 50-0 first-round win against Berwick at Earlston Sevens Photo: Brian Sutherland

Photo Sales
Donald Crawford on his way to scoring for Melrose against Kelso at Sunday's Earlston Sevens

4. Earlston 7s

Donald Crawford on his way to scoring for Melrose against Kelso at Sunday's Earlston Sevens Photo: Brian Sutherland

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 5
Related topics:MelroseBordersGalashiels