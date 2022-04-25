Rory Shirra-Gibb and Alex Gillespie keeping the cup safe for their dads at Langholm Sevens on Saturday

In photos: Crowds out in force to welcome back Langholm Sevens

Crowds turned out in force to welcome back Langholm Sevens on Saturday as the tournament returned after two years off due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

By Darin Hutson
Monday, 25th April 2022, 6:25 pm

The host club went out at the pool stage after losing 48-0 to Jed-Forest and the Jedburgh side went on to rack up their second sevens victory on the trot, after emerging triumphant at Berwick the week before, by beating Melrose 24-10 in the final.

That was Jed-Forest’s first win at the Dumfries and Galloway event since 2011 and the first time a Borders team had won there since 2017.

Our photographer Bill McBurnie was there to catch all the action on the pitch at Milntown and also some of those there to witness it …

1. Langholm 7s

Revellers enjoying Langholm's first rugby sevens tournament since 2019

Photo: Bill McBurnie

2. Langholm 7s

Lyndsey Campbell and Nicola Craig at Langholm 7s

Photo: Bill McBurnie

3. Langholm 7s

Jessica Kenny, Lucy Ash, Eilidh Walker, Molly Bell and Freya Rutherford at Langholm Sevens

Photo: Bill McBurnie

4. Langholm 7s

Emily with Roman Young supporting dad Gregor at Langholm 7s

Photo: Bill McBurnie

