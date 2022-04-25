In photos: Crowds out in force to welcome back Langholm Sevens

The host club went out at the pool stage after losing 48-0 to Jed-Forest and the Jedburgh side went on to rack up their second sevens victory on the trot, after emerging triumphant at Berwick the week before, by beating Melrose 24-10 in the final.

That was Jed-Forest’s first win at the Dumfries and Galloway event since 2011 and the first time a Borders team had won there since 2017.

Our photographer Bill McBurnie was there to catch all the action on the pitch at Milntown and also some of those there to witness it …

