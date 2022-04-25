In photos: Jed-Forest targeting four wins in row in Kings of 7s after victory at Langholm

That victory, along with Border League officials ruling last week that points picked up at Melrose Sevens earlier this month will be allowed to stand despite the hosts having breached competition rules by fielding semi-professional players, takes the Jedburgh side’s points tally up to 33.

Melrose are in second place with 28, Selkirk third with 22, Kelso fourth with 15, Hawick sixth with 11, Gala eighth with eight and Peebles, Earlston and last Saturday’s hosts joint 10th with three apiece.

Jed-Forest beat Langholm 48-0 and invitational charity side Hearts and Balls 42-14 in their pool, then Kelso 38-12 in their semi-final, to get to the final.

To meet them there, Melrose defeated Watsonians 28-5 and Squad 150 54-10 in their pool and Selkirk 22-14 in the semis.

Next up is the only double-header of the current sevens season, being staged at Kelso this coming Saturday and Earlston the day after.

Draws have been made for both those rounds of the competition, one to be contested by four pools of three teams and the other by 16 sides.

At Kelso, the hosts are drawn against Hawick and Watsonians; Melrose with Gala and Musselburgh; Jed-Forest with Currie Chieftains and Selkirk; and Peebles with Edinburgh Accies and invitational side Samurai.

At Earlston, round one comprises the hosts versus Gala, Dalkeith v Kelso, Selkirk v the Powerbombs, Hawick v Lismore, Melrose v Edinburgh Accies, Gala YM v Boroughmuir, Watsonians v Berwick and Peebles v Jed-Forest.

Jed-Forest, having won at Berwick Sevens the weekend before last, are targeting further victories at both this weekend’s tournaments.

“We’re going there to win two out of two, no doubt about that. It’s going to be tough but we’re going for the double,” Jed’s Gary Munro, named as player of the tournament at Milntown, told Borders Rugby TV.

His side are now hitting their stride after making a slow start to the current sevens campaign last summer and he wants to see that continue, he said.

“At the tournaments at Peebles and Hawick at the start of the season, we didn’t really pick up many points, so we’re making up for lost time, and it’s working.”

1. Langholm 7s Jed-Forest's Clark Douglas and Gary Munro, voted player of the tournament by its referees Photo: Bill McBurnie Photo Sales

2. Langholm 7s Jed-Forest's Dom Buckley being halted by Melrose Photo: Bill McBurnie Photo Sales

3. Langholm 7s Donald Crawford on the ball for Melrose, supported by Struan Hutchinson, against Selkirk Photo: Bill McBurnie Photo Sales

4. Langholm 7s Kelso's Keith Melbourne tackling Jed-Forest's Dom Buckley at Langholm Sevens Photo: Bill McBurnie Photo Sales