How did Melrose and Hawick fare in their final pre-season rugby friendlies?

Melrose overcoming Alnwick in friendly (Pic by Douglas Hardie)

Melrose completed their build-up towards rugby’s new 2024-2025 Scottish Premiership season with a 31-14 home success over Alnwick in their final pre-season friendly fixture at The Greenyards last Saturday.

On a decent, if breezy afternoon, the top flight Borders side overcame the stuffy Northumberland outfit, who ply their trade in England’s Northern Division Regional 1 North East.

Whilst opening up a 19-0 advantage, it was not all plain sailing for the home side however they eventually ran out winners by 17 points.

It was a typical off season match with a few errors and a number of injuries coupled with a few players unavailable.

The game had been preceded by a "senior" Crichton Cup competition in aid of Evie's Batten Journey which kept the spectators entertained prior to the 1st XV taking to the pitch.

This charity supports Melrose girl Evie Mitchell, 9, who has impressed locals with her bravery since her Batten disease diagnosis. The rare neurodegenerative condition is life-limiting and causes co-ordination and movement issues.

Melrose start their competitive league season at home to Heriot’s this Saturday with kick-off at 3pm.

Hawick also defeated Northumberland opposition in a home friendly last weekend, as they beat Percy Park 71-0. The game was marred by a very serious injury to Greens stalwart Stuart Graham, who dislocated and broke his ankle late in the first half.

Hawick open their Premiership campaign at Edinburgh Accies this Saturday, kick-off 3pm.