Hopes rising that booze sales bid thumbs-up could kick-start revival for Borders rugby club

Walkerburn Rugby Club’s Caberston Road clubhouse, pictured in 2015 (Photo: Stuart Cobley)

Hopes have been voiced that a Borders rugby club’s booze sales bid being given the thumbs-up could kick-start a revival on the pitch as well as off it.

Sign up to our daily The Southern Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Southern Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A decline in player numbers led to committee members at Walkerburn announcing in April last year that they’d be closing the club 140 years on from their founding but the ensuing outcry prompted a change of heart.

Though efforts to put together a team for occasional fixtures this season came to nothing, their Caberston Haugh clubhouse has continued to open for social functions and the club have kept their annual sevens tournaments going, with last May’s 100th edition having attracted a turnout of around 1,000 and another one set to follow on Saturday, May 31.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The village team being scrapped has been described as a tragedy for the village but a bid to Scottish Borders Council’s licensing board for a provisional premises licence to sell alcohol being approved on Friday has sparked hopes of a comeback.

Walkerburn Rugby Club's Caberston Haugh playing fields, pictured in 2015 (Photo: Stuart Cobley)

Club secretary Kirsty Lees told the committee: “The rugby club have obviously been in the community for a very long time and it was quite sad for us when there was a possibility that it was going to be shut completely, so we rallied together and made the decision that as, at the moment, we don’t have a rugby team, we would try and establish it more as a community hub.

“Our long-term plan is to hopefully re-establish our rugby team, and for us to put on games and also to make an offer to the public, we would need a full bar licence.

“At the moment, we are just using occasional licences, which is helpful, but we are very restricted in how many events that we can have on.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“A full bar licence will allow us to accept more bookings for the club to build up revenue and its reputation and hopefully, going forward, to re-establish it as our rugby club, but to still allow the public to come in and use it whenever they wish.”

Committee chairman and Tweeddale East councillor Marshall Douglas said: “It’s been a great tragedy that the rugby club have not been continuing as they had been and it would good to see the club maintaining a presence there.”

Leaderdale and Melrose councillor John Paton-Day agreed, saying: “Walkerburn needs this and I have no objections and I wish them the best of luck.”

The on-sale hours agreed are from 11am to midnight Monday to Wednesday, 11am to 1am Thursday to Saturday and noon to midnight on Sundays.

The off-sale hours approved are 11am to 10pm daily.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Walkerburn last played in Scottish East Region Reserve League Division 2 but only managed to field a team seven times over the course of the 2023/24 season against the likes of Edinburgh Northern’s seconds and Caledonian Thebans, ending up bottom of their six-team table without any points from ten scheduled games after being sanctioned five points for four non-fulfilments of fixtures.

They had a series of regional reserve development fixtures lined up for the season just ended but were forced to pull out before it got under way.

See also …