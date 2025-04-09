​Date set for rugby’s 101st Walkerburn Sevens

Selkirk A on the ball versus Gala YM at Walkerburn Sevens last year (Photo: Steve Cox)

​A date has now been set for this year’s Walkerburn rugby sevens and it’s Saturday, May 31.

​Their latest sevens will be their 101st and that continuation into a second century of events will be welcomed by Borders sports fans as it’s a day they feared might never come following last April’s announcement by the Caberston Haugh club that they were calling it quits due to declining player numbers.

The ensuing outcry and show of support that news prompted led to a change of heart by officials at the 141-year-old club and their reprieved 100th sevens went on to attract a turnout of about 1,000, including a guest appearance by Scotland winger Darcy Graham and his Edinburgh team-mate Mark Bennett.

This year’s event, kicking off at 1pm, has been renamed the Stevie Dickson Memorial Sevens as a tribute to the late club stalwart of that name following his death in November.

“Stevie Dickson had a lot of history with the club and we wanted to honour his memory,” said a spokesperson for the club.

Last year’s Walkerburn Sevens were won by Heriot’s A, the Edinburgh outfit’s first victory there since 1982 and fourth overall after also coming out on top in 1979, 1954 and 1953.

Other teams taking part included Biggar, Hawick Linden, Selkirk A, Penicuik, Lismore, Haddington, Earlston, Peebles and Gala YM.

The hosts, 11-time winners at their own event, most recently in 1966, went out ahead of the knockout stages after losing both their pool games, by 31-5 to Caledonian Thebans and 46-5 to Biggar.

Their other wins at their sevens prior to their last one 59 years ago were in 1936, 1934, 1930, 1928, 1927, 1925, 1923, 1914, 1912 and at 1911’s inaugural tournament.

Check the club’s Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/WalkerburnRugbyClub, for further details.