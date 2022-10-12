Hawick’s Rory Sutherland signs up with Ulster following demise of Worcester Warriors

Rory Sutherland playing for Worcester Warriors against Exeter Chiefs last month (Pic: David Rogers/Getty Images)

The 20-times-capped Scottish international loosehead prop has signed a short-term deal with the Northern Irish club believed to extend only to the end of the current season.

The 30-year-old, at Worcester since last summer after seven years at Edinburgh, said: “My thanks go out to everyone in the rugby community who has supported myself, and all those at Worcester, over the past while during what has been a heartbreaking time for players and staff alike.

“However, I’m looking forward to linking up with Ulster and getting stuck into the United Rugby Championship and the many familiar faces and rivals that it will bring.

“The club are on a quest for silverware, and I’ll do all I can this season to play my part in that ambition.”

Welcoming the former Hawick and Gala player to Belfast, head coach Dan McFarland added: “We look forward to welcoming Rory into the squad next week and making further announcements on our recruitment for next season very soon.

“Myself, Roddy Grant, Jonny Bell and Jonny Petrie have all worked with Rory at some point in his career and know he will add quality on the field and bring an invaluable level of experience and mindset that our young props can squeeze every drop out of.