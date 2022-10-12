Hawick rugby star Darcy Graham thanks ambulance service with prize money

Darcy Graham with September's Edinburgh player of the month award (Pic: Ross Parker/SNS Group/SRU)

The 29-times-capped Scottish international winger scored a round-one double against Newport’s Dragons, followed that up with a round-two hat-trick against Vodacom Bulls in Pretoria, then got another try against fellow South Africans Emirates Lions last Friday, making him the league’s leading scorer thus far.

His next chance to add to that tally comes on Saturday as Edinburgh host Italy’s Benetton, with kick-off at 5.15pm.

The 25-year-old said: “I’m chuffed to bits. It’s a brilliant award to pick up at the end of month. I’m really enjoying my rugby right now.

“It’s great to get that recognition from the fans who come out every week to support me and the team.

“I’ve loved playing at the DAM Health Stadium this season. There’s a proper buzz on matchday.”

To accompany that award being handed over, club sponsor Scottish Building Society has donated £500 to Graham’s chosen charity, the Scottish Ambulance Service’s base in his Borders home-town of Hawick, to thank it for the role it played in saving his younger brother Clark’s life after he sustained a brain injury in a road accident near Ashkirk in January last year.

“I’ve chosen the Scottish Ambulance Service as they mean so much to me personally,” said Graham.

“They did an amazing job with Clark nearly two years ago, so I’m delighted that Scottish Building Society are able to donate £500 to such a worthy cause.”

Building society chief executive officer Paul Denton added: “Darcy has had an incredible start to the season with an amazing number of tries in the month of September, so it’s no surprise that he’s been announced as Scottish Building Society’s player of the month.

“Aside from his incredible work on the pitch, it is great to see him support a charity so close to his family’s heart by choosing the Scottish Ambulance Service.

“We all know of the life-saving work they do across the Borders and it is great to have their work highlighted and supported in this way.”