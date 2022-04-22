Hawick’s Lana Skeldon and Lisa Thomson continue as ever-presents in Scottish side for Women’s Six Nations

Hawick's Lana Skeldon at a Scotland training session in Edinburgh on Tuesday (Photo by Ross Parker/SNS Group/SRU)

The Hawick pair are joined in the starting XV named by head coach Bryan Easson to face Italy at Parma’s Stadio Sergio Lanfranchi tomorrow, April 23, by Jedburgh’s Chloe Rollie, named as player of the round following Scotland’s 28-8 loss to France at Glasgow’s Scotstoun Stadium on Sunday, April 10.

Worcester Warriors hooker Skeldon, 28, is now on 51 caps and Sale Sharks centre Thomson, 24, on 43, with Exeter Chiefs full-back Rollie, 26, on 47.

Their team go into this weekend second bottom of the Six Nations table with one point from three games, having also lost 57-5 at home to England in round one and 24-19 away to Wales in round two.

Borderers Chloe Rollie, left, and Lisa Thomson at a Scotland training session in Edinburgh this week (Photo by Ross Parker/SNS Group/SRU)

Italy are bottom without any points and the English top with 15.

Kicking off at 7.20pm, tomorrow’s match will be broadcast live on BBC Scotland, and it’s followed by a trip to Ireland to wrap up their tournament on Saturday, April 30, at 8pm.

Easson, 48, has made nine changes to the starting line-up beaten by the French, as well as positional alterations including shifting Thomson to outside centre.

Skeldon continues at hooker and Rollie at full-back, however.

“We’ve made a few changes to the starting team which reflect the depth that we are looking to build and also show the positive growth of this group,” said Easson.

“The players have really been pushing each other for places during training this week, which is really pleasing to see ahead of the Rugby World Cup.

“Unfortunately, Jade Konkel has been ruled out for the remainder of the tournament through injury, but it does present that opportunity to others in such an important year.

“With two away games remaining, we want to close out our campaign with more clinical and composed performances against Italy and Ireland.

“We know that Italy typically play from deep within their territory and kick less than most teams in the tournament, so we know what to expect and have prepared accordingly."

Making up the rest of tomorrow’s starting XV, captained by Rachel Malcolm, are Rhona Lloyd, Helen Nelson, Shona Campbell, Sarah Law, Caity Mattinson, Molly Wright, Christine Belisle, Emma Wassell, Sarah Bonar, Rachel McLachlan and Evie Gallagher.

They’re backed up by replacements Jodie Rettie, Leah Bartlett, Katie Dougan, Louise McMillan, Anne Young, Jenny Maxwell, Hannah Smith and Megan Gaffney.