Jedburgh’s Chloe Rollie named as player of round in Women’s Six Nations
Jedburgh’s Chloe Rollie has been named as best player of the latest round of the Women’s Six Nations for her performance for Scotland against France in Glasgow at the weekend.
The 26-year-old scored an unconverted try for head coach Bryan Easson’s side, beaten 28-8 by the French at Glasgow’s Scotstoun Stadium, and she also made 122 metres with ball in hand at one point, as well as breaking five tackles.
Exeter Chiefs full-back Rollie, making her 47th international appearance, won 35% of a public vote, edging out Irish second-row Sam Monaghan’s 31% share and English lock Abbie Ward’s 25%.
She was one of three Borderers in the Scottish side, the others being Hawick’s Lana Skeldon and Lisa Thomson.
Worcester Warriors hooker Skeldon, 28, is now on 51 caps and Sale Sharks centre Thomson, 24, on 43.
Their team are currently second bottom of the Six Nations table with one point from three games, having also lost 57-5 at home to England in round one and 24-19 away to Wales in round two.
The Scots’ only other points on Sunday, besides Rollie’s 68th-minute touchdown, came from a 19th-minute Helen Nelson penalty.
Italy are bottom without any points and the English top with 15.
Next up for the Scots is a round-four match away to Italy on Saturday, April 23, with kick-off at 7.20pm, followed by a trip to Ireland to wrap up their tournament on Saturday, April 30, at 8pm.