Jedburgh’s Chloe Rollie named as player of round in Women’s Six Nations

Jedburgh's Chloe Rollie in action for Scotland during their Women's Six Nations match against France at Scotstoun Stadium in Glasgow on Sunday (Photo by Ross MacDonald/SNS Group/SRU)

The 26-year-old scored an unconverted try for head coach Bryan Easson’s side, beaten 28-8 by the French at Glasgow’s Scotstoun Stadium, and she also made 122 metres with ball in hand at one point, as well as breaking five tackles.

Exeter Chiefs full-back Rollie, making her 47th international appearance, won 35% of a public vote, edging out Irish second-row Sam Monaghan’s 31% share and English lock Abbie Ward’s 25%.

She was one of three Borderers in the Scottish side, the others being Hawick’s Lana Skeldon and Lisa Thomson.

Worcester Warriors hooker Skeldon, 28, is now on 51 caps and Sale Sharks centre Thomson, 24, on 43.

Their team are currently second bottom of the Six Nations table with one point from three games, having also lost 57-5 at home to England in round one and 24-19 away to Wales in round two.

The Scots’ only other points on Sunday, besides Rollie’s 68th-minute touchdown, came from a 19th-minute Helen Nelson penalty.

Italy are bottom without any points and the English top with 15.