​​Hawick win v Currie a first for Jack Oliver and last for Guillaume Moroldo

Glasgow Warriors academy scrum-half Jack Oliver alongside a photo of his late dad Greig at Hawick’s Mansfield Park clubrooms on Friday (Photo: Malcolm Grant)

​Hawick’s 38-26 win at home to Currie Chieftains in rugby’s Arnold Clark Premiership on Friday was a first and last for two of the players involved.

Sign up to our daily The Southern Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Southern Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​It was a first for visiting replacement Jack Oliver and a last for home blindside flanker Guillaume Moroldo.

The former, previously an Ireland under-20 international, made his debut at his late father Greig Oliver’s old ground as both scrum-half and later head coach after being drafted in by Currie from Glasgow Warriors’ academy and the latter played his last game for the Greens, at No 6, as he’s being forced to leave Scotland by a post-Brexit work visa issue.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Welcoming Oliver, 22, also a scrum-half, to Mansfield Park, former club president Malcolm Grant posted: “A wonderful lad and a terrific rugby player, the apple doesn’t fall far from the tree.”

No 8 Guillaume Moroldo on the ball for Hawick during their 29-20 loss at home to Glasgow Hutchesons’ Aloysians at Mansfield Park in August (Photo: Malcolm Grant)

Wishing Frenchman Moroldo, 25, well for the future, Grant added: “On behalf of everyone at the club and the wider Hawick community, we want to say how truly sorry we are that you could not stay any longer due to issues with your work visa.

“From the moment you arrived, you brought energy, commitment and a real passion for rugby that lifted everyone around you.

“You’ve become a great friend to so many of us, both on and off the pitch, and it’s been a genuine pleasure having you here as part of our club and our town.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Wherever rugby takes you next – now on to Italy – you’ll always have a home here in Hawick.

“You’ve made a lasting impression on us all and the door will always be open for you to come back, whether to play, visit or just have a pint with your mates.

“We’ll miss you, Guillaume. Thank you for everything you’ve given to the team and for being such a brilliant part of our community.

“We wish you every success in Italy and beyond and remember – once a Hawick man, always a Hawick man.”

See also …

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

and …