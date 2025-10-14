Hawick win v Currie a first for Jack Oliver and last for Guillaume Moroldo
It was a first for visiting replacement Jack Oliver and a last for home blindside flanker Guillaume Moroldo.
The former, previously an Ireland under-20 international, made his debut at his late father Greig Oliver’s old ground as both scrum-half and later head coach after being drafted in by Currie from Glasgow Warriors’ academy and the latter played his last game for the Greens, at No 6, as he’s being forced to leave Scotland by a post-Brexit work visa issue.
Welcoming Oliver, 22, also a scrum-half, to Mansfield Park, former club president Malcolm Grant posted: “A wonderful lad and a terrific rugby player, the apple doesn’t fall far from the tree.”
Wishing Frenchman Moroldo, 25, well for the future, Grant added: “On behalf of everyone at the club and the wider Hawick community, we want to say how truly sorry we are that you could not stay any longer due to issues with your work visa.
“From the moment you arrived, you brought energy, commitment and a real passion for rugby that lifted everyone around you.
“You’ve become a great friend to so many of us, both on and off the pitch, and it’s been a genuine pleasure having you here as part of our club and our town.
“Wherever rugby takes you next – now on to Italy – you’ll always have a home here in Hawick.
“You’ve made a lasting impression on us all and the door will always be open for you to come back, whether to play, visit or just have a pint with your mates.
“We’ll miss you, Guillaume. Thank you for everything you’ve given to the team and for being such a brilliant part of our community.
“We wish you every success in Italy and beyond and remember – once a Hawick man, always a Hawick man.”
