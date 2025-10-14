Edinburgh academy scrum-half Hector Patterson set to be sidelined for months by broken arm

Hector Patterson en route to scoring a try for Hawick as they beat Currie Chieftains 38-26 at home at Mansfield Park on Friday (Photo: Malcolm Grant)

​Denholm’s Hector Patterson looks set to be sidelined for months by a broken arm sustained while helping old club Hawick to 38-26 win at home to Edinburgh’s Currie Chieftains on Friday.

​The 20-year-old scored the Greens’ opening try five minutes into that game but went off injured just over ten minutes later, with No 10 Zach Lewis replacing him at scrum-half and replacement Kyle Brunton taking over at fly-half.

Patterson was one of four Edinburgh academy players drafted in by Hawick – along with Fin Thomson at inside-centre, Sam Byrd at lock and Jerry Blyth-Lafferty at hooker – and they were accompanied by one of the United Rugby Championship club’s seniors, loosehead prop Mikey Jones.

All five started for the hosts at Mansfield Park, accounting for a third of their line-up at kick-off, though Thomson, 21, was also forced to go off by injury, a head-knock, as was visiting No 2 Chris Anderson.

Wishing them full and speedy recoveries, a Greens spokesperson posted: “Unfortunately, three players picked up nasty injuries on the night – Hawick scrum-half Hector Patterson. a broken arm; centre Fin Thomson, a head-knock; and Currie hooker Chris Anderson, stretchered off.

“However, we are pleased to report all the lads are home and in good spirits as they begin their recoveries.

“The club wish them all well.”

Prior to Friday night, Hawick had only deployed one Edinburgh draft player – Byrd, at blindside flanker, for their 42-10 loss away to Glasgow Hawks in mid-September.

