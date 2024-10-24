Hawick Harlequins go up to third place in table after home win v Livingston
Hawick Harlequins move up to third place in rugby’s Arnold Clark East Region League Division 2 after getting the better of Livingston by 34-10 at home at Wilton Lodge Park on Saturday.
Quins are now on 15 points from four fixtures, one behind second-placed Royal High but with a game in hand on them.
Next up for them is a trip to table-toppers Dunbar this coming Saturday, with kick-off in East Lothian at 3pm.
Hawick’s try-scorers against their visitors from West Lothian at the weekend were Finlay Douglas at the double, Scott Anderson and Sean McMichan, with Adam Hall converting all four and also kicking two penalties.
That loss sees Livi drop from second to fourth, on 15 points from six matches.
