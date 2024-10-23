​Top-of-the-table derby up next for Earlston and Hawick Linden in rugby’s Arnold Clark East Region League Division 3

Steven Bouglas on the ball for Hawick Linden during their 48-19 home win versus Edinburgh University Medics on Saturday (Photo: Brian Sutherland)

​Earlston’s 100% start to the new Arnold Clark East Region League Division 3 rugby season continued with a 29-5 victory away to Edinburgh’s Lismore on Saturday.

​Hawick Linden also kept up their winning start to the campaign by seeing off Edinburgh University Medics by 48-19 at home at Volunteer Park.

Earlston’s fifth bonus-point win on the bounce leaves them one point clear of second-placed Linden in pole position, on 25 points, with their Hawick rivals also having played five games.

Duns are third, on 11 points from five fixtures, after beating second-from-bottom Gala YM by 52-24 away at Netherdale on Saturday.

Matthew Huggan on the ball for Hawick Linden during their 48-19 home win versus Edinburgh University Medics on Saturday (Photo: Brian Sutherland)

That third defeat of the season leaves YM with two points from four fixtures.

This coming Saturday sees Earlston host Linden at the Haugh for a top-of-the-table derby, with Gala and Duns both on the road, at Inverleith and Lismore respectively. They’re all 3pm kick-offs.

Earlston’s try-scorers versus Lismore were Callum McNeil, Thomas Richardson, Morgan Oliver and Steven Cessford, with Matthew Gaston adding two conversions and Kris Rowley another and Gaston also kicking a penalty.

Liam Bouglas got a hat-trick for Linden, with Eli Hamilton, Euan Wood, John Frew and Simon Spalding also touching down and Hamilton kicking five conversions and a penalty.

Ross Borthwick on the ball for Hawick Linden during their 48-19 home win versus Edinburgh University Medics on Saturday (Photo: Brian Sutherland)

David Cooper at the double, David Hutchison, Ben Simmonds, Adam Davison, Hayden Martin, Harris Mitchell and Callum Angus scored tries for the Dingers in Galashiels, with Simmonds adding five conversions and Martin another.