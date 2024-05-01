​Having Hawick old boys Lee Armstrong and Scott MacLeod back in fold a big boost, says skipper Shawn Muir

Hawick's Lee Armstrong in action during Hawick's 32-29 Scottish cup final win against Edinburgh Academical at Edinburgh's Murrayfield Stadium on Saturday (Photo: Paul Devlin/SNS Group/SRU)

​The Greens are at home to Currie Chieftains in 2024’s Scottish Premiership play-off final this Saturday and they’re hoping to add that trophy to the Scottish cup they kept hold of in Edinburgh at the weekend and the Border League title they’d already claimed.

Hawick’s squad this campaign has been boosted by the return of centre Lee Armstrong after four years out of the game and another familiar face from earlier in Muir’s career is now back too, former Scotland lock Scott MacLeod.

MacLeod, previously an assistant to former head coach Nikki Walker, is helping out interim head coach Graham Hogg, along with Roddy Deans, and Muir’s glad to see the 45-year-old back at Mansfield Park.

From left, assistant coach Scott MacLeod, director of rugby Gary Muir and interim head coach Graham Hogg watching Hawick's 16-3 Scottish cup semi-final win at home to Currie Chieftains at Mansfield Park in April (Photo: Grant Kinghorn)

“It’s brilliant,” said the loosehead prop.

“Scotty’s a great guy and a brilliant coach.

“The detail he goes into in the lineout department, his speciality, is second to none.

“It’s great having him involved and his experience is really helping us as a squad.”

Armstrong’s experience has also proved invaluable following the departure of Australian centre Ethan Reilly last summer, according to Muir, no more so than during Saturday’s Scottish cup final in Edinburgh, earning the 34-year-old the award for man of the match.

“Lee’s been a massive bonus since we lost Ethan,” said his skipper.

“Ethan was a huge player for us last year and, after he left, Lee just fitted seamlessly back in with the boys.

“He’s been absolutely superb all season and he capped that off on Saturday by being man of the match.

“He’s been huge and his experience has helped massively, with us having a youngish squad.

“It’s been brilliant to have him back.”

